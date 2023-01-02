Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Henry, Rock Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Henry; Rock Island FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Illinois, including the following counties, Henry IL and Rock Island. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 833 PM CST, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. An ice jam is occurring and will continue to cause flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Silvis and Coal Valley.
Flood Warning issued for Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Whiteside The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River near Joslin affecting Henry IL, Rock Island and Whiteside Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rock River near Joslin. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.8 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.2 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
