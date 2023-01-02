Effective: 2023-01-04 20:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Henry; Rock Island FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Illinois, including the following counties, Henry IL and Rock Island. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 833 PM CST, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. An ice jam is occurring and will continue to cause flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Silvis and Coal Valley.

