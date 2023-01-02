C.J. Stroud Strengthens Standing Among Ohio State’s All-Time Great Quarterbacks with Stellar Performance in Peach Bowl

Ohio State’s 2022 season came to an end against Georgia, but the Buckeyes weren’t far off from advancing to the national championship game. That made Saturday’s loss in the Peach Bowl both devastating but also encouraging to a degree, as the fourth-seeded Buckeyes went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 seed and could be playing for a national championship on Monday if even one more play went their way. They proved they belonged in the CFP, leaving a far less negative vibe about the state of the program than after their previous loss against Michigan.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO