Modern smartwatches like the Apple Watch are equipped with advanced sensors and algorithms that can help you contact emergency services in case of, well, an emergency. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all they can do, and people are still left at the mercy of said services arriving on time. Even if you are with someone else, the chances of that other person knowing the proper medical procedures are slim, especially when medical equipment is needed in the first place. Rather than leave it up to chance and unpredictable traffic, a new innovative device puts fate into your own hands with a portable defibrillator that can help save your family or friends’ lives, even without intensive training.

1 DAY AGO