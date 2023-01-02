Read full article on original website
BBC
Birmingham friend's brain tumour motivates London Marathon runner
A woman says trying to find a cure for her best friend's brain cancer is her motivation for running the London Marathon this year. Mary Fitzpatrick-Greening, 28, from London, met Abi Smith, from Birmingham, at school when they were 11 years old. In 2019, doctors discovered Ms Smith had a...
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Elderly woman in tears as she can only afford eggs on toast for Christmas dinner
An elderly woman was left in tears after breaking down to a charity owner who visited her home to fix a leaking tap. James Anderson, from charity Depher CIC UK, visited the 89-year-old woman's home where he learned that she would be having eggs on toast for Christmas dinner this year, due to rising living costs.
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
BBC
Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall
A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022. Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been...
BBC
Premature identical triplets preparing for Christmas
Rare identical triplets are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home after being born premature. River, Beau and Leo were born at 29 weeks at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in January 2021. The premature triplets spent three months in hospital, with River staying a month longer, after suffering from a chronic lung...
Grandmother charges children, grandchildren for Christmas dinner
Money is tight for many families this year, but they’re still determined to have a holiday celebration. One grandmother has come up with a way to still be able to afford the family get-together. She’s charging her children and even grandchildren for the Christmas dinner she’s hosting.
Couple tie the knot – then groom heads to Africa for fundraising challenge
A groom spent what should have been his honeymoon 2,000 miles away from his wife because of a very different matter of the heart.Dai Jones, 40, from Port Talbot, underwent life-saving emergency surgery at Morriston Hospital’s cardiac centre in 2020.After he returned home, his long-term fiancee Rachel told him he should celebrate his recovery by fulfilling one of his dreams.Mr Jones booked a trip to climb North Africa’s highest mountain and raise money for the cardiac centre too.Then they decided to tie the knot but the date they settled on was just two days before he was due to depart...
Amazing procession of supercars worth £10m turns road into ‘Fast and Furious’ as lavish wedding fills street
A MOUTHWATERING procession of supercars worth a cool £10million managed to turn a road into a scene that could have been from the Fast & Furious. Some 20 supercars and another 10 Rolls Royces gathered in St Oswalds Road in Small Heath, Birmingham, on December 31 after friends of Kasim Ali and his bride-to-be Natasha met up ahead of their wedding.
yankodesign.com
Lifeaz home defibrillator can turn anyone into a life-saving hero
Modern smartwatches like the Apple Watch are equipped with advanced sensors and algorithms that can help you contact emergency services in case of, well, an emergency. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all they can do, and people are still left at the mercy of said services arriving on time. Even if you are with someone else, the chances of that other person knowing the proper medical procedures are slim, especially when medical equipment is needed in the first place. Rather than leave it up to chance and unpredictable traffic, a new innovative device puts fate into your own hands with a portable defibrillator that can help save your family or friends’ lives, even without intensive training.
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Rare Burns book saved after pages ripped out in late 1800s
A rare first edition of a book of Robert Burns poems was saved by a collector in the late 1800s as it was being ripped up by a barber to clean razors. Burns enthusiast John Murison had spotted the book in a dilapidated state at a barber's shop in Shrewsbury.
I Played Bilt Rewards’ Trivia Game, Until The App Froze
Bilt runs a “Rent Day” promotion on the first of every month. Besides doubling the points earned for purchases in all categories (6X travel, 4X dining, 2X everything else except rent), they also offer other fun ways to try to earn points. On January 1st, they ran a...
BBC
Dad to run the length of M1 for diabetes charity
A man plans to run the entire length of the M1 motorway to raise money for diabetes research. Jamie Austin, 49, has plotted a route from Leeds to London, using parallel back roads, via his home city of Nottingham. He thought up the challenge after his son Henry, 12, was...
