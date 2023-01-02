Read full article on original website
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Collider
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
Popculture
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
Popculture
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
hypebeast.com
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
A day after it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled, word’s come in that behind-the-scenes issues with Patty Jenkins played into this.
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
With some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the Glass Onion cast’s net worth is, quite simply, staggering and totals over half a billion dollars. Featuring Daniel Craig—who’s reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc—and new characters played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jnr. and Dave Bautista, the follow-up to 2019’s hit murder-mystery Knives Out arrived on Netflix on December 23, 2022. Glass Onion is a direct sequel to Knives Out with Detective Blanc at the center with a new enthralling case to solve. He finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek...
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
wegotthiscovered.com
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
Sharon Osbourne recently candidly discussed her hospitalization following an illness while on the set of her latest television show. Last month, the 70-year-old former host of The Talk was taken to a hospital in California while shooting. Jack, Sharon’s 37-year-old son, confirmed that his mother had been released from the hospital. A representative has since revealed the reason for her visit was a fainting spell.
Grant only appears briefly in the film, answering the door at the home of Craig's lead character Benoit Blanc while he's in the bathtub.
Collider
James Cameron is respected in Hollywood for making captivating films that resonate with mainstream audiences. For ten years, two of his blockbusters, Titanic and Avatar, were the first and second highest grossing movies of all time. His sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is currently dominating the box-office, leaving many...
Bryan Cranston returns with Your Honor season 2. Here is everything that you need to know about the crime drama, including when it premieres and who else stars.
Charlize Theron said her early realization that 2005's Aeon Flux wasn't working led her to her guest role on Arrested Development Charlize Theron said she "knew it from the beginning" that her 2005 action movie Aeon Flux would not do well at the box office. The actress, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter that she quickly realized the sci-fi action movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, "was going to be a f---ing flop," which led her to take a guest role in the sitcom Arrested Development shortly after. "This is...
game-news24.com
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
hotnewhiphop.com
The 30-year-old British actor is in talks to be the next famous face to bring 007 to life. Talk of which actor will next play James Bond has been circulating across the internet in recent years. Of course, Idris Elba may be the man for the job. Now, though, a younger actor is entering the chat – Lucien Laviscount.
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
