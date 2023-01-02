Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
La Niña could bring more tornado outbreaks, snow, and flooding to Middle Tennessee
Wondering what's going on with the wild swings in weather around Tennessee—look no further than La Niña.
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Several Water Rescues Underway in Kentucky Amid Flooding, Powerful Storms
An onslaught of winter storms has wreaked havoc on the U.S. in recent weeks. However, states spanning the Southeast just can’t seem to catch a break. On Monday, powerful storms and severe flooding began impacting several Southern states. By Tuesday, first responders were called out to conduct multiple water rescues in Kentucky as the storms’ conditions worsened.
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Early Next Week. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Spring-Like Storms Arrive Late on Monday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
On Alert for thunderstorms tonight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Low clouds and rain return to the forecast this afternoon until Tuesday evening until a cold front sweeps through the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely through Tuesday evening. The primary concern is torrential rainfall, however there is an isolated threat for a few severe thunderstorms. Tonight, cloudy with showers and storms likely as lows drop into the lower 60s.
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
Multiple western Kentucky roads impacted by flooding Tuesday morning
KY 762 - 0 - 1 KY 2127 - high water at 6.75 - 5.76. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) & (15.2-16.5) KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.
Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday
Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Shares Catchy Song About the Dangers of Driving Through Flooded Roadways
Music has been used to help people learn things for hundreds of years. Write some creative lyrics based on the information you want people to retain and slap a catchy melody underneath it, and chances are it's going to stick with them longer than if you just told them what you want them to know. For example, have you ever tried saying the alphabet? Not singing it, saying it. You're trying it now, aren't you? It sounds weird, right? Exactly. My point is, we're more inclined to retain information if it's put to music, which I assume is the reason the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet chose to put together a song to remind residents about the dangers of driving through flooded roadways.
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
