Owensboro, KY

whopam.com

No significant damage or injuries reported locally from morning storms

No significant damage or injuries have been reported after numerous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings overnight and early this morning. Portions of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties have been under those warnings multiple times since midnight. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham reported only a few trees down, including...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
KTTS

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight

(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
KANSAS STATE
wkdzradio.com

Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night

The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
wevv.com

Storm causes flooding in Muhlenberg County

The storm that brought heavy rain cause massive flooding all across the trip state with Muhlenberg County being one of the counties hit the hardest. The flooding caused major issues for drivers as many of the roads were closed forcing drivers to use alternate routes and even some drivers had to be rescued.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday

Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Owensboro, KY
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

