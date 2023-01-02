Read full article on original website
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
whopam.com
No significant damage or injuries reported locally from morning storms
No significant damage or injuries have been reported after numerous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings overnight and early this morning. Portions of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties have been under those warnings multiple times since midnight. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham reported only a few trees down, including...
WBKO
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Several Water Rescues Underway in Kentucky Amid Flooding, Powerful Storms
An onslaught of winter storms has wreaked havoc on the U.S. in recent weeks. However, states spanning the Southeast just can’t seem to catch a break. On Monday, powerful storms and severe flooding began impacting several Southern states. By Tuesday, first responders were called out to conduct multiple water rescues in Kentucky as the storms’ conditions worsened.
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
WAND TV
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
wkdzradio.com
Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night
The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
Flooding Tuesday in the Ohio River Valley area and more rain on the way
(WOWK) — Heavy rain through much of the day prompted flood advisories and caused streams, creeks and even some smaller rivers to jump out of their banks. You can catch the current status of advisories right here. The Shade River near Chester, Ohio jumped out of its banks rapidly as Tuesday unfolded. There were several […]
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
wevv.com
Storm causes flooding in Muhlenberg County
The storm that brought heavy rain cause massive flooding all across the trip state with Muhlenberg County being one of the counties hit the hardest. The flooding caused major issues for drivers as many of the roads were closed forcing drivers to use alternate routes and even some drivers had to be rescued.
WLWT 5
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
wevv.com
Multiple western Kentucky roads impacted by flooding Tuesday morning
KY 762 - 0 - 1 KY 2127 - high water at 6.75 - 5.76. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) & (15.2-16.5) KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.
westkentuckystar.com
Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday
Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
Wave 3
Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flash flooding impacted several people across WAVE County Tuesday. In Meade county, Laura Thomas said her animals have been flooded in all day and her family is worried about their animals surviving. “What, less than two weeks ago, we were working very hard to keep our...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
