Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerges as reported frontrunner for James Bond
British, male, thirty-something: these are the bare minimum requirements for the next James Bond, which has been described as a “reinvention” by producer Barbara Broccoli. This doesn’t quite narrow down the numerous possibilities for a new 007, but it hasn’t stopped those meticulous bookies from laying odds on the casting process. If we turn our attention to that arena, one Aaron Taylor-Johnson has emerged as a favorite in recent months (per NME).
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Glass Onion's Hugh Grant confirms he's "married to James Bond" in Knives Out sequel
Glass Onion spoilers follow. Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has weighed in on the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's stylish sleuth Benoit Blanc. The follow-up to Knives Out sees Grant in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Phillip, Blanc's husband. When Janelle Monáe's character shows up at the detective's house, it's Phillip who opens the door instead, rocking an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
The James Bond Search Is On, With Eon Reportedly Interviewing A Marvel Actor
Sounds like Eon Production is seeking out Daniel Craig's James Bond replacement.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Shares What It Was Like Filming Tom Cruise And Val Kilmer’s Big Reunion
Top Gun: Maverick's director reflected on what it was like filming the emotional reunion of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
After Superman and ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill to Ace the Role of Antagonist in ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake?
If one door is closed, there is always another door that is opened for you. When Henry Cavill closed two of his iconic characters’ doors, plenty of other doors are waiting for him. After The Witcher, James Gunn didn’t continue Cavill’s Superman. Now, the British actor has plenty of other opportunities for him. He is now associated with Amazon to make a series based on his favorite game Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, Disney has an eye on the actor to play another larger-than-life character in their upcoming film.
Hugh Grant confirms his character is married to Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Grant only appears briefly in the film, answering the door at the home of Craig's lead character Benoit Blanc while he's in the bathtub.
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
The ‘Glass Onion’ Cast’s Net Worth Ranked: Here’s Which ‘Knives Out 2’ Star Makes the Most & It’s Not Daniel Craig
With some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the Glass Onion cast’s net worth is, quite simply, staggering and totals over half a billion dollars. Featuring Daniel Craig—who’s reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc—and new characters played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jnr. and Dave Bautista, the follow-up to 2019’s hit murder-mystery Knives Out arrived on Netflix on December 23, 2022. Glass Onion is a direct sequel to Knives Out with Detective Blanc at the center with a new enthralling case to solve. He finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek...
James Bond Role Might Go To Lucien Laviscount Of “Emily In Paris” Fame: Report
The 30-year-old British actor is in talks to be the next famous face to bring 007 to life. Talk of which actor will next play James Bond has been circulating across the internet in recent years. Of course, Idris Elba may be the man for the job. Now, though, a younger actor is entering the chat – Lucien Laviscount.
