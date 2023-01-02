Read full article on original website
Related
Uber Driver Forced to Kick Woman Out of His Car After Her Boyfriend Canceled Ride Mid-Trip
TikToker @eddieneverready uploads tons of clips on the popular social media platform that shows what it's like being a full-time ride-share driver for services like Uber and Lyft. Since he makes his living off of taxi-ing folks around all day, he has his rig outfitted with a dash cam, which has several benefits for drivers.
Lyft Rider Details Why She Jumped Out of Moving Vehicle After Horrific Experience with Driver
A 17-year-old is home and safe after a terrifying ordeal she experienced while riding in a Lyft vehicle. Eziya Bowden was heading home after a long day at work when she said disturbing comments and actions made her feel the need to hop out of the moving vehicle, sending her to the emergency room.
dexerto.com
Woman claims DoorDash driver stole her dog during delivery and still isn’t back
A woman has gone viral on TikTok after alleging that a DoorDash driver stole her dog while delivering food to her neighbor. In a video posted on January 2, Ronnita (ronnitabhuff) said that she called DoorDash after she caught a delivery driver putting her dog in their car on camera.
Airport Cop Threatens to Arrest Stranded Southwest Passengers for “Trespassing” in Viral TikTok
A massive arctic freeze that tore through much of the United States right before Christmas left throngs of fliers stuck in airports. Folks hoping to hop on a jet in order to reunite with friends and families over the holidays, or just get away during some time off at the end of the year were instead left scrambling to re-book their travel plans or at the very least, find their checked bags so they could head home and re-group.
Daughter getting Ph.D. refuses to allow mom to tag along on business trips, mom says she needs to "get over herself"
Evidently, one 50-year-old mom does not understand why her 26-year-old daughter doesn't want her tagging along on business trips and feels that the daughter thinks her mother is not "good enough" to be around her peers and colleagues (source).
Comments / 0