parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
How Much Time Do The American Pickers Spend On The Road Filming?
One of the most endearing aspects of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers" is the way in which the show embodies the feeling of a cross-country road trip – taking viewers on a journey to experience some of the most interesting places and people in all of America. For...
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
Brooke Shields Found Her Forever Home in NYC! Tour the Whimsical London-Inspired Property
From starring on Broadway stages to spending time with her family, New York City has always been one of Brooke Shields’ favorite places. The Suddenly Susan alum found the home of her dreams in the West Village. She and her husband, Chris Henchy, have created so many memories with their two daughters, Rowan and Grier, in the 20th-century abode.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Artadia Grows Cash Purses for Sought-After Artist Awards
Artadia, a grant-making nonprofit that facilitates a series of sought-after artist awards, has said it will grow the cash purses that come with all of its prizes. Whereas each came with $10,000, now every winner will receive $15,000. Although Artadia’s awards do not come with nearly as much money as the country’s top art prizes, the grants are closely watched because winners of them typically go on to achieve greater success. For that reason, Artadia’s grants can provide crucial support to artists who have yet to hit it big or are just starting receive larger exposure. Nick Cave, for example, won an...
‘Emancipation’ Producer’s Historical Black Photograph Collection Is An Indicator Of Larger Preservation Issues
Historical photographs are usually handled with extreme care — held with gloves, stored with acid-free paper and protective sleeves, and hidden away from light and heat. But when Hollywood producer Joey McFarland showed up to the red carpet premiere of the movie Emancipation last month in Los Angeles, he showed off what he said was an original photograph of an enslaved man known as “Whipped Peter,” who inspired the Apple film starring Will Smith that he produced. “This is the original photograph from 1863,” McFarland told Variety at the event. “And I wanted it to be here tonight. I wanted a piece...
A Historic Brooklyn Townhouse Was Renovated Twice, But This Version Rightfully Preserves Its Past
Sometimes new doesn’t mean improved. That’s the sentiment Melissa Lee and Erika Chou of Bespoke Only took away from their first tour of a family townhouse in Boerum Hill, which is known for its historic brownstones. “The renovation reflected a rather stark and contemporary design,” Melissa, the founder and principal of the firm, remembers. “This felt uncharacteristic of its roots.”
Native American artists' collective founder revealed to be white: Report
A woman who co-founded an LGBT Native American artists' collective has left the organization after it was reported she was actually white.
domino
A Mirrored Bar and Groovy Woven Built-Ins Helped This Laurel Canyon Home Find Its Cozy-Cool Harmony
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When Caroline Edwards and Nicholas Kraft first stepped inside the Laurel Canyon home that would soon become their newlywed nest, they knew right away that it was the ideal place to begin their next chapter. What they didn’t anticipate is that they’d remodel the entire house. Their vision was initially limited to adding a tub to the primary bathroom, but their designer Gianpiero Gaglione’s enthusiasm combined with the couple’s love of a big project sparked a major overhaul. The cherry on top was that Kraft, a film and television producer who also runs Chain, a pop-up dining experience he cofounded with actor B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth, and Gaglione already had a solid rapport. During his early days living in Los Angeles, the designer had surfed with Kraft, “though not very well,” he jokes.
Unique January 2 American celebrations
Celebrating the New YearPhoto byMoritz KnöringeronUnsplash. Christmas and the New Year are behind us and Epiphany (January 6) is still days away. If you are still in the festive mood there are unique observances that take place on January 2 that you can choose to celebrate. Happy Mew Year originated in 2016 and was created by Tom and Ruth Roy. This is the day you can show some extra love to your feline friends by giving extra attention a treat or some catnip. You might set out some food and water for the stray cats in your neighborhood or visit a shelter.
Irene M. Borrego’s ‘The Visit and A Secret Garden’ Rescues Spanish Painter Isabel Santaló from Oblivion
The multi-prized Spanish doc feature “The Visit and A Secret Garden,” one of the 15 features in competition at this year’s ARCA, plays off a moving contradiction. A film of two parts, the first for a full half hour captures the once celebrated Spanish painter Isabel Santaló in decrepit old age living in absolute anonymity in a cramped apartment somewhere on Madrid’s nondescript outer-radius. Directed by Irene M. Borrego, the artist’s niece, and a London Film School alum and prized short film director, the film captures Santaló some 50 years after she dropped off the radar of Madrid’s art scene, having trained...
Attention Collectors! This Artsy $6.5 Million Westchester Compound Comes With a 70-Piece Sculpture Park
For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks. The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...
