Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday.

The suspect and the victim , Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect allegedly punched Patterson in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Christmas, police said. The family said Patterson suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma, according to a GoFundMe page.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack. There have been no arrests.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is bald and about 40 to 50 years old with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red Champion hoodie sweater, black jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

