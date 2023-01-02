ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday.

The suspect and the victim , Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect allegedly punched Patterson in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Christmas, police said. The family said Patterson suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma, according to a GoFundMe page.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack. There have been no arrests.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is bald and about 40 to 50 years old with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red Champion hoodie sweater, black jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Joey P
2d ago

I mean, not for nothing, but over like age 50, no one really should be bouncing. I don’t care how big or tough they are. A younger 20-30 year old guy is likely going to hurt or like in this case, kill someone at that age if they hit them right/hard enough

Guest
2d ago

The city is a cesspool and will never get better at this point

Kioffa Khan
1d ago

At what point is the law going to process these brazen violent acts not just as crimes and offenses that warrant arrests, but as defiant and emboldened acts of violence that are perpetuated by behavior and mentality that is not intimidated by the law, an arrest, conviction, or sentencing. These acts are the mark of a pattern of senseless vindictive and unremorseful savagery!

