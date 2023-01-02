Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
Newest Temple, Texas Home Built In 2021 Is A Stunner In Two Ways
When we discuss real estate in Texas, we look all over the state. So many homes in the state have either a history or they are just designed magnificently. But not all homes are always featured, and sometimes it feels like we don't focus on homes right here in Central Texas.
News Channel 25
Missing diabetic man believed endangered, needing medications: Waco police
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person now believed to be endangered. Stanley Wilcox was last seen December 30, walking on foot in the 700th block of LaSalle, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco police believe...
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Dorothea Goodson
FORT HOOD, Texas — Members of the military join to serve their country and for some that call to service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. Some service members choose to serve their community after their military service ends. Soldiers like Dorothea Goodson, president of the Women’s...
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
fox44news.com
Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
News Channel 25
Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS
BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
fox44news.com
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
News Channel 25
Central Texas coach recalls when his player suffered from cardiac arrest
WACO, Texas — Helping an athlete immediately after they have suffered an injury becomes second nature. If the player goes down suffering from cardiac arrest, like Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin did Monday night, every second is critical to get the heart back pumping. A former student at Live...
fox44news.com
Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
KWTX
Mexia man loses everything in Christmas Eve fire, family tries to help from afar
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The New Year may mean starting fresh for new goals and resolutions, but a Mexia man is starting over this year in a much more literal sense after losing almost everything from a devastating fire. Jerry Mason’s renovated home went up in flames on Christmas Eve....
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
Man exposed himself to women and kids at Waco businesses and parks, police say
WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself...
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend
A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
