Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
News Channel 25

Missing diabetic man believed endangered, needing medications: Waco police

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person now believed to be endangered. Stanley Wilcox was last seen December 30, walking on foot in the 700th block of LaSalle, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco police believe...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner

WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: Dorothea Goodson

FORT HOOD, Texas — Members of the military join to serve their country and for some that call to service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. Some service members choose to serve their community after their military service ends. Soldiers like Dorothea Goodson, president of the Women’s...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS

BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Central Texas coach recalls when his player suffered from cardiac arrest

WACO, Texas — Helping an athlete immediately after they have suffered an injury becomes second nature. If the player goes down suffering from cardiac arrest, like Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin did Monday night, every second is critical to get the heart back pumping. A former student at Live...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
WACO, TX
wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
BRYAN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend

A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
GATESVILLE, TX

