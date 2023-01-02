ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Most-watched female Twitch streamers in 2022: Amouranth dominates, VTubers rise up

While there were no women at all in Twitch’s top 10 most-watched in 2022, some female streamers have attracted massive viewership nonetheless. Here is the full top 10 for women only, with Amouranth dominating the list. Women on Twitch have always struggled to attain the same viewership figures as...
Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage

The mega streaming platform Twitch went down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site was not working for them. Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and confirmed that it was investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT, with the problems still present an hour later.
YouTube creators outraged as new profanity guidelines wreak havoc

YouTube has made a drastic change to its advertiser-friendly content guidelines, specifically relating to the use of profanity, resulting in a wave of demonization for users on the platform. Over the years, YouTube has adjusted its content policies to suit the needs of advertisers. Where YouTube was once the wild...
ImperialHal executes insane double-squad wipe in Apex Legends still on controller

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen pulled off an impressive back-to-back squad wipe without missing a single bullet on controller. When it comes to mind-blowing outplays and highlight-reel moments, very few Apex Legends players can outmatch ImperialHal. The TSM pro has garnered a reputation for his laser beam...
Overwatch 2 players thinks they’ve found Hanzo in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

One Overwatch 2 player has spotted an in-game character from Warhammer 40k: Darktide that happens to have a striking resemblance to one of Overwatch’s most beloved heroes, Hanzo. As Overwatch 2 enters its first full year since going live in October 2022, the game is now in full swing....
WoW Dragonflight players just proved pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza

A World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player found an in-game item that proves pineapple and pizza don’t mix well. For reasons unknown, the debate of whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza has not yet ceased. The unending discourse continues to invade pop culture, too, evidenced by Mike calling the combination “blasphemous” in Stranger Things Season 4.
Overwatch 2 devs set to immortalize best-performing hero in unique way on Ilios

During the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2, Blizzard is set to immortalize the best-performing hero with their very own shiny statue on Ilios. With Overwatch 2 now entering its first full year on the market after an early access launch in October 2022, Blizzard is set to kick things off with a bang through the arrival of an all-new event.
Brilliant Warzone 2 fake revive trick fools an entire team

One Warzone 2 player took advantage of all the tools in their arsenal, using a fake revive sound to eliminate an enemy team. Proximity chat added a refreshing layer of nuance to Warzone 2. Developers designed the feature with trash-talking or communicating with gulag teammates in mind, but community members applied their own expressive touch.
Dr Disrespect claims Warzone 2 is designed for “brainless gamers”

Dr Disrespect has once again hit out at the apparent lack of skill gap in Warzone 2, claiming that the developers built the battle royale so that “brainless gamers” can still win matches with ease. Warzone 2 has received a mixed response since it launched towards the end...
What does ‘KEK’ mean on Twitch? Who is the laughing guy in the Twitch emote?

You’ve probably seen “KEK” or “KEKW” on social media lately. But if you’re not plugged into geek culture, its meaning may be a mystery to you. The term has become popular in Twitch chats and is one of its most popular emotes. However, “KEK” didn’t originate on Twitch. The acronym is actually from World of Worldcraft (WoW).

