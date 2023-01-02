Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Most-watched female Twitch streamers in 2022: Amouranth dominates, VTubers rise up
While there were no women at all in Twitch’s top 10 most-watched in 2022, some female streamers have attracted massive viewership nonetheless. Here is the full top 10 for women only, with Amouranth dominating the list. Women on Twitch have always struggled to attain the same viewership figures as...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Net Worth 2022: How Much Did tWitch Make At Time of His Death?
How much is Stephen Boss' net worth at the time of his death?. Boss, who was famously known as tWitch, was found dead on Tuesday inside his hotel room's bathroom. A maid went to his room after he failed to check out at 11 a.m. His wife, Allison, confirmed the...
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
suggest.com
Ellen DeGeneres Posted A Video Of tWitch Going Through A Pain That Women Are All Too Familiar With
Ellen DeGeneres has spent the past five days celebrating the life of her late sidekick, tWitch. On December 13, the actor, hip-hop dancer, and TV personality died in what has been ruled a suicide. As a way to remember one of her favorite people, DeGeneres has been posting daily pictures...
Allison Holker mourns husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in new Instagram post: ‘Oh how my heart aches’
One week after announcing the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, his wife shared her heartbreak Wednesday in a new Instagram post. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker wrote, sharing a photo of the couple together. Boss was pronounced...
MrBeast gave away at least $3.2 million — plus a $2.5 million jet and a private island — in challenge prizes, according to all the YouTube videos he posted in 2022
In 2022, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, gave away a slew of cash prizes to contestants who appeared on his channel, according to his videos.
dotesports.com
Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage
The mega streaming platform Twitch went down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site was not working for them. Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and confirmed that it was investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT, with the problems still present an hour later.
dexerto.com
YouTube creators outraged as new profanity guidelines wreak havoc
YouTube has made a drastic change to its advertiser-friendly content guidelines, specifically relating to the use of profanity, resulting in a wave of demonization for users on the platform. Over the years, YouTube has adjusted its content policies to suit the needs of advertisers. Where YouTube was once the wild...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal executes insane double-squad wipe in Apex Legends still on controller
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen pulled off an impressive back-to-back squad wipe without missing a single bullet on controller. When it comes to mind-blowing outplays and highlight-reel moments, very few Apex Legends players can outmatch ImperialHal. The TSM pro has garnered a reputation for his laser beam...
Ellen Shared Emotional Video Of Her Final Day On Her Show, Remembering Getting To Spend It With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Ellen DeGeneres posted an emotional video from her final show, and remembered spending time with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players thinks they’ve found Hanzo in Warhammer 40k: Darktide
One Overwatch 2 player has spotted an in-game character from Warhammer 40k: Darktide that happens to have a striking resemblance to one of Overwatch’s most beloved heroes, Hanzo. As Overwatch 2 enters its first full year since going live in October 2022, the game is now in full swing....
dexerto.com
How many episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 are there? Disney Plus release schedule explained
The second season of acclaimed Star Wars series The Bad Batch drops on Disney+ today, so this is everything you need to know about the show’s release. The first series of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and ran for 16 episodes until August 13.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players just proved pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza
A World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player found an in-game item that proves pineapple and pizza don’t mix well. For reasons unknown, the debate of whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza has not yet ceased. The unending discourse continues to invade pop culture, too, evidenced by Mike calling the combination “blasphemous” in Stranger Things Season 4.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs set to immortalize best-performing hero in unique way on Ilios
During the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2, Blizzard is set to immortalize the best-performing hero with their very own shiny statue on Ilios. With Overwatch 2 now entering its first full year on the market after an early access launch in October 2022, Blizzard is set to kick things off with a bang through the arrival of an all-new event.
dexerto.com
Brilliant Warzone 2 fake revive trick fools an entire team
One Warzone 2 player took advantage of all the tools in their arsenal, using a fake revive sound to eliminate an enemy team. Proximity chat added a refreshing layer of nuance to Warzone 2. Developers designed the feature with trash-talking or communicating with gulag teammates in mind, but community members applied their own expressive touch.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect claims Warzone 2 is designed for “brainless gamers”
Dr Disrespect has once again hit out at the apparent lack of skill gap in Warzone 2, claiming that the developers built the battle royale so that “brainless gamers” can still win matches with ease. Warzone 2 has received a mixed response since it launched towards the end...
Twitch is coming back online after an outage
Everything should be back to normal, but some may still see loading issues.
intheknow.com
What does ‘KEK’ mean on Twitch? Who is the laughing guy in the Twitch emote?
You’ve probably seen “KEK” or “KEKW” on social media lately. But if you’re not plugged into geek culture, its meaning may be a mystery to you. The term has become popular in Twitch chats and is one of its most popular emotes. However, “KEK” didn’t originate on Twitch. The acronym is actually from World of Worldcraft (WoW).
Comments / 0