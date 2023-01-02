Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Hololive star Hakos Baelz explains why VTubers can’t share off-collab info early
Hololive star Hakos Baelz has opened up on the VTuber agency’s recent off-collab in Japan, saying the surprise element is there for a reason. There’s a safety risk around these events, so talents can’t risk letting people know their location beforehand. Hololive’s English talents shocked fans when...
dexerto.com
iiTzTimmy explains why he stopped playing Apex Legends in Season 15
Despite being well known for his Apex Legends skills, 100 Thieves star Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has taken his foot off the gas, revealing why he is no longer booting it up and his frustrations with the game’s lack of progress. Over the years, iiTzTimmy has built a...
dexerto.com
Ex-FaZe player Cented quits Fortnite due to “focused and targeted harassment”
Evan ‘Cented’ Barron, a Canadian Fortnite pro, has announced he has quit the esport due to “focused and target harassment” following his departure from FaZe Clan after he used a racial slur in a live stream. In a Twitlonger released on January 3, Cented announced his...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert. For 10 days, these celebrities...
The Stephen tWitch Boss Dance That Made Us All Fall in Love With Him
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Titanic is old enough to rent a car.Remembering tWitch.What is going on at HBO Max?The best award win of the year.The most sexually exciting news of the week.The tWitch Dance I Can’t Stop WatchingThere was a time—for years, really—when So You Think You Can Dance was my favorite show on television. Its return each summer was the highlight of my year. It all worked for me: creator...
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players just proved pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza
A World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player found an in-game item that proves pineapple and pizza don’t mix well. For reasons unknown, the debate of whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza has not yet ceased. The unending discourse continues to invade pop culture, too, evidenced by Mike calling the combination “blasphemous” in Stranger Things Season 4.
dexerto.com
How many episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 are there? Disney Plus release schedule explained
The second season of acclaimed Star Wars series The Bad Batch drops on Disney+ today, so this is everything you need to know about the show’s release. The first series of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and ran for 16 episodes until August 13.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player’s perfect Eeveelution team has fans jealous
A Pokemon Go player has put together an insane team of Eeveelutions that all sport perfect stats. While it’s not the traditional competitive line-up, fans in the comments are impressed with the team. Pokemon Go fans often have plenty of catches that rank poorly when appraised by a team...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal executes insane double-squad wipe in Apex Legends still on controller
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen pulled off an impressive back-to-back squad wipe without missing a single bullet on controller. When it comes to mind-blowing outplays and highlight-reel moments, very few Apex Legends players can outmatch ImperialHal. The TSM pro has garnered a reputation for his laser beam...
dexerto.com
Valorant star meL vows to “ditch the ego” and prove herself in 2023
Melanie ‘meL’ Capone, the former IGL of Cloud9 White, said in a recent episode of The Mauisnake Show that she is looking forward to playing in Ascension with her new team and rebuilding herself from the ground up after a poor showing at the VCT Game Changers Championship.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player is ambushed by Marill while making sandwiches
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has found themselves in a sticky situation after a stop to craft a sandwich triggers a mob of wild Marill. The Gen 9 fan is stumped on how to escape the ambush. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are experiencing a different type of adventure...
dexerto.com
Jeremy Renner sends love from hospital bed as details of accident emerge
Following his serious snow plow accident, actor Jeremy Renner has posted a picture from his hospital bed thanking fans for their support. The Avengers star – who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – was run over by his own snow plow over the weekend. First reports...
dexerto.com
League of Legends players say ARAM is dying because of new changes
After getting some massive changes ahead of Season 13, League of Legends players are voicing their displeasure with the changes to ARAM mode. While League of Legends has a reputation for being an ultra-competitive MOBA with a thriving esports scene, casual players have managed to find their spots to enjoy the game’s vast lineup of characters.
dexerto.com
New Overwatch 2 “pay to lose” skin gives players major disadvantages in-game
A new Overwatch 2 Medusa skin is being dubbed “pay to lose” by players for giving them some big disadvantages if they have it equipped in matches. The upcoming Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event is finally making use of all those Greek skins players have been unlocking, but Widowmaker’s cosmetics are creating some big issues.
dexerto.com
What are Overwatch 2 Endorsements? System and levels explained
Overwatch 2 uses Endorsements to help create a positive environment for both new and returning players, allowing teammates to give each other a shoutout after a match. But what does Endorsing do in Overwatch 2, and how does it work?. Millions of players have hopped into Overwatch 2 since it...
Comments / 0