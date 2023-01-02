Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Suspect leads authorities on search in Madison County
MADSION COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning around 7:40, a tipster let us know about a large police presence near Cotton Grove Road in Madison County. We arrived on scene shortly after to find the sheriff’s department, state troopers and a helicopter in an active search. Our crews...
Woman tried to fake out Mississippi police officers, who caught on to her act. Suspect arrested on multiple charges.
A woman tried to fake out police officers who didn’t take long to catch on to her act and charge her with providing false information to an office and multiple drug charges. On Thursday, Dec. 29, shortly after 2 a.m, Coerinth Police officers spotted a vehicle driving with an inoperable headlight and tag light and initiated a traffic stop. The officers then made contact with the driver.
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson County Justice Complex
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice Complex, according to authorities. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke confirmed Manuel Shannon Overman had died, Sunday, January 1st and the TBI has been called in to investigate. Due to the TBI investigation, he was unable to release any additional information.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Dickey facing murder charges
The end of 2022 ended on a tragic note as police investigate a shooting. On December 27 at 9:52 a.m., officers of the Humboldt Police Department were dispatched to a home on N. 17th Ave. in reference to an individual being shot. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that Marquisa Antionette Turner,...
Decaturville man charged with burglary, arson following several structure fires
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says a Decaturville man has been arrested following an investigation into several structure fires that occurred in the area.
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting of 19-year-old
JACKSON, Tenn. — The shooting of a 19-year-old in northeast Jackson is under investigation. The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Shmyia Lashea Manley died from a shooting in the north end of Fair Acres Cove. Jackson police say they are seeking witnesses and information regarding the shooting,...
Last-minute Christmas Eve shoplifting spree ends with felony drug arrest for Mississippi man
A last-minute Christmas Eve shoplifting spree turned into a felony drug arrest for one Mississippi man. Police in Corinth report that on Saturday, Dec. 24, at shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Corinth Tractor Supply Store regarding a shoplifter in the store. Justin B. Brown was identified...
WBBJ
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
radio7media.com
Murder charge filed in Hardin County
A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AND THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A MAN ON A CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF AN ASSAULT THAT OCCURRED AT A BUSINESS IN COUNCE LATE THURSDAY EVENING. DEPUTIES WITH THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE OBSERVED AN UNRESPONSIVE MAN IN THE PARKING LOT. THE VICTIM, IDENTIFIED AS JEFFERY DAVID PETTIGREW, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. DURING THE INVESTIGATION, AUTHORITIES DETERMINED THAT SONNY COLE MCVAY WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR JEFFERY PETTIGREW’S DEATH. MCVAY WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY MORNING AND BOOKED INTO THE HARDIN COUNTY JAIL.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/22 – 1/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 1/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence
Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
radionwtn.com
Barn Destroyed, Goats Perish In Henry Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A barn was destroyed and two goats perished in a New Year’s Day fire in Henry. Henry Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched on a report of a fully involved barn to 4047 Macedonia Rd at 9:50 PM Sunday night. Once on scene, firefighters began working to extinguish the...
courieranywhere.com
Warrant: Man killed at Counce bar beaten to death
A man accused of murdering another man in the parking lot of a Counce bar last night was arraigned Friday afternoon in the courtroom of the Hardin County jail. Sonny Cole McVay, 23, of Childers Hill Road in Counce, is charged with first degree murder and public intoxication. Law enforcement...
WBBJ
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
WBBJ
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
