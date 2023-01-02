ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
US105

Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?

Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?

There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

New state laws going into effect in 2023

San Antonio- Residents in the Alamo City can expect changes to several new state laws going into effect in 2023. The laws passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature include changes to property taxes, building codes, and air pollution rules. New Property Tax Code Revisions. Among the biggest items...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest

In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

What to expect from the 2023 Texas Legislative session

There’s just over a week left before the start of the 2023 Texas Legislative session. Property taxes, gun control and the power grid are among the top issues on the agenda for state lawmakers. To take a closer look at what to expect, the Standard was joined by political...
TEXAS STATE
US105

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy