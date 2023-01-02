Read full article on original website
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
SB12 limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person, according to a bill analysis by the Senate Research Center.
CBS Austin
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
You Need to Make How Much To be Happy in Texas?
There are a lot of people who will tell you that money doesn't buy happiness. I have found that the people who say that loudest, are the people who have the most money. It is easy for them to say that. GoBankingRates.com and Perdue University studied the question of how...
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?
Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas
I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
news4sanantonio.com
New state laws going into effect in 2023
San Antonio- Residents in the Alamo City can expect changes to several new state laws going into effect in 2023. The laws passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature include changes to property taxes, building codes, and air pollution rules. New Property Tax Code Revisions. Among the biggest items...
URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless
That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
fox4news.com
Texas lawmakers must decide what to do with surplus
A new state legislative session begins in a week. Texas lawmakers must decide what to do with a large surplus of funds.
KENS 5
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
texasstandard.org
What to expect from the 2023 Texas Legislative session
There’s just over a week left before the start of the 2023 Texas Legislative session. Property taxes, gun control and the power grid are among the top issues on the agenda for state lawmakers. To take a closer look at what to expect, the Standard was joined by political...
This Is The Food Texas Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
keranews.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
Texas Airport Makes List of Most Dangerous Finds By TSA
Criminals will try anything to get around the law. This is also true at airports all around the country. It's the job of the TSA to catch dangerous items and keep them off of planes. But you will be surprised by some of the items caught in either checked bags...
