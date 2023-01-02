Read full article on original website
UFC's Dana White, wife Anne apologize after video of alcohol-fueled slapping incident surfaces
UFC president Dana White and his wife Anna were caught on camera in the middle of a slapping incident while the two were seemingly partying for New Year's.
Jake Paul not interested in boxing Donald Cerrone: 'I'm kind of tired of beating these old dudes up'
Don’t hold your breath for a potential Jake Paul vs. Donald Cerrone fight. Cerrone, a retired former UFC title challenger, recently expressed interest in a boxing match with Paul. Now, it seems that any type of traction that those comments generated have quickly come to a halt, because the YouTube star turned professional boxer has issued a response.
UFC boss Dana White and his wife seen on video slapping each other at a nightclub on New Year's Eve
"I'm embarrassed," Power Slap founder Dana White said. His wife, Anne White, said they had both been drinking.
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
Dana White captured on video exchanging slaps with wife
Dana White and his wife were involved in a physical altercation with one another at a nightclub in Mexico over the weekend, and the UFC boss says any criticism he receives over the incident is well deserved. White and his family were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas when he and his wife Anne went to... The post Dana White captured on video exchanging slaps with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MMA Junkie's Submission of the Month for December 2022: Ilia Topuria ends Bryce Mitchell's run
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best submissions from December 2022: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Submission of the Month award for December. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal rebooked for UFC 285 in March
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal has been rebooked for UFC 285 in March. Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) vs Neal (15-4 MMA) was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th of this year but was scratched due to ‘Handz of Steel‘ suffering an undisclosed injury. The welterweight bout...
MMA Junkie's 2022 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira went from unranked to champion in the span of 12 months. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion had a lot of hype when he was signed to the UFC in late 2021 and lived up to it with a flying knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268.
Sporting News
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia purse, salaries: How much money will they make for 2022 boxing fight?
Before Gervonta Davis attempts to take down Ryan Garcia in a potential April 2023 clash, he must defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against the game Hector Luis Garcia on January 7. The fight takes place inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Davis won the lightweight title against...
BBC
UFC president Dana White and wife sorry after hitting each other in Mexico
UFC president Dana White says he and his wife have apologised to each other after a "horrible" incident in which they slapped each other in the face. White, 53, and his wife Anne, were in a nightclub in Mexico on New Year's Eve when the altercation took place. "There was...
MMAmania.com
KSI vs Danis fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London
YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to settle his beef with jiu-jitsu ace and social media whipping boy Dillon Danis in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.
MMA Junkie's 2022 Knockout of the Year: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman
With another action-packed year of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie takes a look at the best knockouts from January to December 2022. As voted on by our entire staff, here are the top 10 and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Year. Honorable mentions. 10. Alex Pereira...
MMAmania.com
UFC stock: Endeavor shares fall in aftermath of Dana White slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White issued a public apology earlier this week for slapping his wife during a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo. The incident was enough to make investors jittery and as a result, Endeavor shares closed down nearly six percent on Tuesday. That’s according to a report...
ESPN, Endeavor Silent After UFC’s Dana White Seen Hitting Wife
ESPN — UFC’s broadcast and streaming partner — declined comment when reached by Front Office Sports on Tuesday. Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, and UFC haven’t returned messages seeking comment. Anne White could be seen in the footage captured at a New Year’s Eve party...
MMA Fighting
UFC parts ways with TUF Brazil 1 veteran Francisco Trinaldo
Francisco Trinaldo completed his UFC deal this past October and wasn’t re-signed by the company, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. “Massaranduba,” the last remaining member of the 2012 season of TUF Brazil 1, lost a decision to Randy Brown in his final octagon appearance. The 44-year-old veteran won back-to-back decisions over Dwight Grant and Danny Roberts in his previous bouts.
MMA Fighting
Chael Sonnen: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is ‘biggest fight you can put on in our industry’
Chael Sonnen believes the potential UFC heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones is the biggest attraction in MMA right now. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the two-time UFC middleweight title challenger discussed the state of the UFC’s heavyweight division and how big of a fight Ngannou vs. Jones would be if the UFC booked it.
MMA Junkie's 2022 Coaches of the Year: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez long have had their footprints in the MMA world. However, in 2022 this pairing became nearly unstoppable. After Nurmagomedov said goodbye to his professional fighting career in late 2020 and vacated the UFC lightweight title, he switched to a coaching role – filling in the shoes of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died earlier that year. In 2021, the world saw a glimpse of what was to come – a strict, passionate and dedicated mentor who demands nothing but the best from his fighters.
MMA Fighting
‘Big’ John McCarthy: Fedor Emelianenko counters Dana White’s claim that best fighters end up in UFC
If the UFC is ever to engage in meaningful co-promotion, Bellator commentators John McCarthy and Josh Thomson suggest it start small by taking belts off the table. “You don’t have to do your champions, just certain fighters that I think you could put a team of five fights together with guys that are somewhere in your top-15 – you could put together some really interesting fights ... and you have the right to each promotion [saying], ‘Hey, we like this matchup, what do you think?’ And if you agree with it, then do it,” McCarthy said Monday on the Weighing In podcast he co-hosts with Thomson. “It is not going to take away anything from the UFC.”
TMZ.com
Dillon Danis Pulls Out Of KSI Boxing Match, FaZe Temper Replaces MMA Fighter
9:27 AM PT -- KSI just found Dillion Danis' replacement -- he will be going up against FaZe Clan founder Temper ... who was originally supposed to fight a mystery opponent on the same card. Dillon Danis and KSI will NOT be facing off in the ring -- at least...
UFC lightweight contender Damir Ismagulov announces retirement: “I am forced to end my sports career”
UFC lightweight contender Damir Ismagulov closes the curtain on his career and announces his retirement from MMA. On Sunday, Ismagulov revealed on Instagram that ongoing health issues had forced him to hang up the gloves. The 31-year-old didn’t give much away but thanked his followers for the support throughout his mixed martial arts career.
