Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
Dana White captured on video exchanging slaps with wife

Dana White and his wife were involved in a physical altercation with one another at a nightclub in Mexico over the weekend, and the UFC boss says any criticism he receives over the incident is well deserved. White and his family were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas when he and his wife Anne went to... The post Dana White captured on video exchanging slaps with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UFC president Dana White and wife sorry after hitting each other in Mexico

UFC president Dana White says he and his wife have apologised to each other after a "horrible" incident in which they slapped each other in the face. White, 53, and his wife Anne, were in a nightclub in Mexico on New Year's Eve when the altercation took place. "There was...
KSI vs Danis fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London

YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to settle his beef with jiu-jitsu ace and social media whipping boy Dillon Danis in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.
UFC stock: Endeavor shares fall in aftermath of Dana White slapping his wife

UFC President Dana White issued a public apology earlier this week for slapping his wife during a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo. The incident was enough to make investors jittery and as a result, Endeavor shares closed down nearly six percent on Tuesday. That’s according to a report...
UFC parts ways with TUF Brazil 1 veteran Francisco Trinaldo

Francisco Trinaldo completed his UFC deal this past October and wasn’t re-signed by the company, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. “Massaranduba,” the last remaining member of the 2012 season of TUF Brazil 1, lost a decision to Randy Brown in his final octagon appearance. The 44-year-old veteran won back-to-back decisions over Dwight Grant and Danny Roberts in his previous bouts.
MMA Junkie's 2022 Coaches of the Year: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez long have had their footprints in the MMA world. However, in 2022 this pairing became nearly unstoppable. After Nurmagomedov said goodbye to his professional fighting career in late 2020 and vacated the UFC lightweight title, he switched to a coaching role – filling in the shoes of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died earlier that year. In 2021, the world saw a glimpse of what was to come – a strict, passionate and dedicated mentor who demands nothing but the best from his fighters.
‘Big’ John McCarthy: Fedor Emelianenko counters Dana White’s claim that best fighters end up in UFC

If the UFC is ever to engage in meaningful co-promotion, Bellator commentators John McCarthy and Josh Thomson suggest it start small by taking belts off the table. “You don’t have to do your champions, just certain fighters that I think you could put a team of five fights together with guys that are somewhere in your top-15 – you could put together some really interesting fights ... and you have the right to each promotion [saying], ‘Hey, we like this matchup, what do you think?’ And if you agree with it, then do it,” McCarthy said Monday on the Weighing In podcast he co-hosts with Thomson. “It is not going to take away anything from the UFC.”

