dexerto.com
Ludwig slams Logan Paul’s response to Coffeezilla “scam” accusations: “A total narcissist”
Logan Paul has now issued a response to Coffeezilla’s “scam” accusations, which immediately piqued the interest of content creators invested in this situation. Ludwig of Mogul Mail fame was among them, as he poked holes in Logan Paul’s defense. YouTuber Coffeezilla, who makes deep-dive investigations into...
GloRilla Gets Dragged For Offering Potential Assistant $550 A Week, Responds To Backlash
Twitter reacts to Grammy-nominated newcomer GloRilla offering $550/week for an assistant with several responsibilities.
dexerto.com
Logan Paul fires back at Coffeezilla “scam” accusations, threatens legal action
Logan Paul has finally broken his silence on Coffeezilla’s crypto “scam” accusations surrounding the CryptoZoo project, claiming the YouTube journalist made “very real errors” and legal action is forthcoming. Over the past two weeks prominent YouTuber Coffeezilla, best known for exposing cryptocurrency scams, released a...
Megan Fox left confused after posting her AI art generated selfies
Megan Fox did like so many other social media users this past week and generated a number of artificial intelligence created selfies with the aid of app Lensa, but she was a bit perplexed by the results.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Jeffree Star Exposing The Illuminati
Some are concerned, others are indifferent, but a lot of people are going wild over the makeup artist’s claims. Jeffree Star caused a storm on Twitter yesterday (December 30th) when he claimed the Illuminati tried to ruin his life. Moreover, he said that he evaded the supposed world order for the last two years and that any challengers to their system are persecuted. Naturally, people had all sorts of opinions online, but they fell on feeds as fast as lead.
Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died
The late ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera and his widow are accused of leaving their young children unattended inside a hotel room while they went out for dinner — where he ended up dead.Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at the Washington Post, told officials she and her husband left their two toddlers at a hotel room, while they went out for an evening in Manhattan when her husband collapsed from a fatal heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dax died on December 23 at age 37. Hours later, Veronica, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment...
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing
Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
thesource.com
Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Being Kicked Out Of “Incel” Chat Room
Last week, Doja Cat filed an official police report after receiving a death threat following kicking an unknown member out of an “incel” internet chat room. According to TMZ, Doja filed an official report for a criminal threat with the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Office after Doja Cat kicked an unverified member of the Tinychat group out after he started accusing the “Say So” artist of bullying her.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul claims he’s done fighting “old dudes” but younger fighters are “scared”
Jake Paul says he wants to move on from fighting “old dudes” after being called out by former UFC star Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. As Jake Paul has risen up the ranks of combat sports, he’s constantly been lambasted for his choice of opponents. Some critics have suggested that he hasn’t fought a real boxer, while others have focused on him fighting former MMA fighters who are beyond their prime.
dexerto.com
Ex-FaZe player Cented quits Fortnite due to “focused and targeted harassment”
Evan ‘Cented’ Barron, a Canadian Fortnite pro, has announced he has quit the esport due to “focused and target harassment” following his departure from FaZe Clan after he used a racial slur in a live stream. In a Twitlonger released on January 3, Cented announced his...
TMZ.com
Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'
Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!. Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan,...
dexerto.com
Jeremy Renner sends love from hospital bed as details of accident emerge
Following his serious snow plow accident, actor Jeremy Renner has posted a picture from his hospital bed thanking fans for their support. The Avengers star – who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – was run over by his own snow plow over the weekend. First reports...
Twitter Files Part 11 shows how 'PR crisis' following 2016 election allowed company to embrace intel community
Substack writer Matt Taibbi went viral with the first "Twitter Files" of 2023 which focused on the company's evolution in embracing the intel community.
thecoinrise.com
Logan Paul Accused of Conniving With Criminals for CryptoZoo
American media personality and YouTuber Logan Paul has been called out by Investigative YouTube journalist Stephen Findeisen who is widely known by his moniker Coffeezilla for engaging criminals in the development of his Non-fungible token (NFT) project CryptoZoo. According to the series of videos dubbed “Investigating Logan Paul’s Biggest Scam,”...
dexerto.com
Influencer claims TikTok banned her because her acne was “gruesome content”
A TikTok influencer claims the platform banned her content after uploading “gruesome content”, where the creator shared positive messages regarding acne. Many young adults and preteens struggle with acne. Flawed skin has a lot of stigmas surrounding it, with many who have clear skin often assuming the worst from those with acne.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Getting Facebook page likes to leverage the benefits of the ever-growing Facebook for your business
Facebook has become one of the most popular social networking sites on the internet. It has over 1 billion active users, making it one of the most popular sites on the internet. It is also one of the most popular sites for business. Facebook has allowed small businesses to connect with customers and potential customers. It has also allowed big businesses to connect with customers and potential customers.
