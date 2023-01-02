Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca County Sheriff: Man in custody after claiming he was shot and his family was abducted
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men are in custody after a peculiar incident in Waupaca County where one man said he was shot and his family was abducted even though neither turned out to be true. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31 it received a...
UPDATE: Elderly man injured, suspect dead in overnight stabbing in Marathon County
UPDATED: Police now say an altercation that left a 79-year/-old man injured and his alleged 22-year-old attacker dead was a home invasion. Early Tuesday afternoon the marathon County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:. “TMarathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery home invasion that occurred early this...
2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting
Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
One Dead in Shooting, Stabbing Incident in Marathon County
ELDERON, WI (WSAU) — A 22-year-old person is dead after a stabbing and shooting incident in a home in Elderon. Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb says his team received a call at around 2:30 AM from a 79-year-old man who said he was assaulted and stabbed in the face as he entered his home.
WSAW
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic
HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
wxpr.org
Two snowmobiles stolen from home in Florence County
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two stolen snowmobiles. Police say they were taken from a seasonal home in the Town of the Homestead on December 23rd. They were spotted the next day parked alongside a trail in the Town of Aurora roughly 10 miles...
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
WSAW
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
94.3 Jack FM
Man Accused of Falsely Claiming to Have Been Shot in Waupaca County
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man who allegedly falsely claimed he was shot in the chest and his family was abducted was charged Tuesday with three criminal counts. Ryan Lohrentz, 39, made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He returns to court Jan. 31 for a balance of initial appearance.
Fox11online.com
Two arrested, one injured in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS (WLUK) -- Two men were arrested after another man was taken to the hospital in a New Year's Eve incident in Waupaca County. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received a report of a man who was shot at 321 High Street in the village of Embarrass. A 39-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
59-year-old passenger dies after crash in Langlade County, alcohol believed to be factor
VILAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash that left one passenger dead in Langlade County is under investigation after a driver reportedly went through a stop sign. According to a release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday on CTH H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas.
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Wausau area births, Jan. 3
Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
Update: Stolen vehicle report led to police response at Wausau-area Kwik Trip
A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said. Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
House fire in Stratford
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Stratford Area Fire Department got a call for a house fire just off Legacy Avenue around 6pm Sunday. The fire was coming out of multiple windows in the house, and the flames melted some of the vinyl siding of their neighbor’s house. That neighbor, Karen Viegut, was told to evacuate once authorities arrived. “He said, ‘you people have to get out now.”
wxpr.org
Warm, icy weather pushing back efforts to open snowmobile trails in some locations
Ice storms and warm weather have snowmobile clubs scrambling to clean up debris and keep the trails clean. "If we wouldn't have got this warm weather, we would've been about 50% ready to open this (past) weekend," said President of Antigo Sno-Drifters, Tim Grall. But now, they're even further away...
Comments / 1