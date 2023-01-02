Read full article on original website
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
‘Glass Onion’ fans rejoice as Hugh Grant confirms what we were all waiting to hear
There’s so much to love about Glass Onion, the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s smash-hit murder mystery Knives Out that finally hit Netflix over the Christmas season. You might expect viewers to be most enamored with the twisty-turny narrative, or the A-list ensemble cast, but actually it’s a toss-up between Daniel Craig living his best life as Benoit Blanc and a certain hilarious cameo that we were not expecting.
The ‘Glass Onion’ Cast’s Net Worth Ranked: Here’s Which ‘Knives Out 2’ Star Makes the Most & It’s Not Daniel Craig
With some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the Glass Onion cast’s net worth is, quite simply, staggering and totals over half a billion dollars. Featuring Daniel Craig—who’s reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc—and new characters played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jnr. and Dave Bautista, the follow-up to 2019’s hit murder-mystery Knives Out arrived on Netflix on December 23, 2022. Glass Onion is a direct sequel to Knives Out with Detective Blanc at the center with a new enthralling case to solve. He finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek...
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack
Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan. We’re told early on in Willow Season 1 that Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) sent...
Hugh Grant confirms his character is married to Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Grant only appears briefly in the film, answering the door at the home of Craig's lead character Benoit Blanc while he's in the bathtub.
Matt Damon & Other Stars Who Turned Down Working With James Cameron
James Cameron is respected in Hollywood for making captivating films that resonate with mainstream audiences. For ten years, two of his blockbusters, Titanic and Avatar, were the first and second highest grossing movies of all time. His sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is currently dominating the box-office, leaving many...
Charlize Theron Realized Aeon Flux Would 'Flop' While Making It: 'Definitely Knew We Were in Trouble'
Charlize Theron said her early realization that 2005's Aeon Flux wasn't working led her to her guest role on Arrested Development Charlize Theron said she "knew it from the beginning" that her 2005 action movie Aeon Flux would not do well at the box office. The actress, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter that she quickly realized the sci-fi action movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, "was going to be a f---ing flop," which led her to take a guest role in the sitcom Arrested Development shortly after. "This is...
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
James Bond Role Might Go To Lucien Laviscount Of “Emily In Paris” Fame: Report
The 30-year-old British actor is in talks to be the next famous face to bring 007 to life. Talk of which actor will next play James Bond has been circulating across the internet in recent years. Of course, Idris Elba may be the man for the job. Now, though, a younger actor is entering the chat – Lucien Laviscount.
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Hugh Grant Confirmed Benoit Blanc’s Relationship Status In Glass Onion
Ever since his introduction in the original Knives Out, fans have loved Benoit Blanc, from his fashion sense to his detective skills. In the sequel, Glass Onion, his clothing and sleuthing were still on point, but it was Benoit’s personal life that got everyone’s attention, with the introduction of Hugh Grant as his partner, Philip. Now following the release of Glass Onion, Grant has confirmed Philip and Benoit aren't just together; they're married.
James Bond: The 14 actors rumoured to take over from Daniel Craig, from Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Idris Elba
From Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba to Regé-Jean Page and Cillian Murphy, there’s a long list of actors being touted to play 007.There has been speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond ever since 2015, when he joked he would rather “slash his wrists” than do another Bond film.Craig left the franchise after the 25th Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, and rumours have only intensified since then. For years, dozens of actors have been batting away questions about whether they might play the most famous spy in cinema.Here’s a list of the actors who...
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Indiana Jones is back. So are Ghostface and John Wick. A guide to 2023's must-see movies, from 'Super Mario Bros.' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3.'
Willow Star Talks Studying Val Kilmer's Movie Performance
The penultimate episode of Willow's first season was released on Disney+ today, which means fans have one more chance to see Val Kilmer pop up in the series. Unfortunately, the new show is not expected to feature the return of Kilmer as Madmartigen, but after hearing the character's voice last week, many are wondering if we'll get a glimpse of the iconic actor. Kilmer has struggled with his health after a battle with throat cancer, and filming during COVID didn't feel safe, so they ended up having to write him out of the series. However, his presence is felt throughout the show, and it wouldn't be too shocking if they managed to film some kind of short, silent cameo. In fact, a huge part of the series has been following the journey of Madmartigen's daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), who learned some big truths about her father in last week's episode. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cruz talked about watching the original Willow film and learning about her character's father as well as her mother, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), who does appear in the new show.
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Keanu Reeves wasn’t happy about getting the Bill and Ted movies
In 1989, the world was introduced to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter playing the hilarious duo of Ted and Bill, respectively, with the time travel movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Since the first film hit the big screen, we have seen sequels, spin-offs, and even TV series spawn from the beloved comedy movie.
