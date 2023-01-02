ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'

By Mia Jankowicz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlsoO_0k0urAeN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBnIv_0k0urAeN00
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File

  • Outgoing GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said that he fears for the US if Trump is not prosecuted.
  • The former member of the January 6 probe said he believes the DOJ will charge Trump.
  • "If this is not a crime, I don't know what is," Kinzinger said of the evidence he had reviewed.

Outgoing GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger has called on the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump, saying that if his role in the January 6 Capitol riot is not considered criminal, then "I don't know what is."

Kinzinger, who announced in late 2021 that he would not seek re-election in his Illinois district in the 2022 midterms , citing extremism and tribalism in the US political system, is one of two Republicans who sat on the House Select Committee to investigate the Capitol riot .

The committee wrapped up its findings in December, with a bombshell recommendation to prosecute the former president.

In a farewell interview with CNN , broadcast on Sunday, Kinzinger said he believed that the Department of Justice would follow through on the committee's recommendations to charge Trump on four separate counts : conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to make false statements, obstruction of an official proceeding, and inciting an insurrection.

Kinzinger has long backed criminal charges for Trump, saying in July last year that the committee had "proven" Trump had made unacceptable efforts to remain in power .

Kinzinger told CNN's Dana Bash that when he first sat down with the committee he didn't have the legal expertise to say whether Trump had committed a crime.

But after seeing the wealth of evidence the committee pulled together, he said: "I'm like, 'yeah, if this is not a crime, I don't know what is.'

"If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there's no limit to what a president can do or can't do," he continued.

Kinzinger said he believed that the DOJ will prosecute Trump, and if it didn't there could be long-term repercussions.

"If he is not guilty of a crime, then I frankly fear for the future of this country," he said.

"Because now, every future president can say 'hey, here's the bar,' and the bar is: do everything you can to stay in power," he added.

Kinzinger also warned that the US cannot be complacent in its political system: "There have to be uncomfortable alliances to defend democracy," he said, a likely reference to his own stance in joining the January 6 committee, despite his political allegiance.

Asked by CNN if he was sad to be leaving Congress, Kinzinger said: "I'm not going to miss the job."

But, he added: "It's been a heck of a ride."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 2806

Guest
2d ago

he is no longer president. to continue using him as an excuse for our country swirling down the toilet is ridiculous. get to work fixing things instead of pointing fingers.

Reply(123)
562
Time to Indict TRUMP
2d ago

😳This whole thing would have never happened, if Donald Trump would have done what he should have done in the first place gave a concession speech and got on with his life like every other president that's lost in the history of this country😳This whole thing would have never happened if Congress would have done the right thing in the FIRST Impeachment hearing, but no the Republicans looked at all the evidence, and then they looked at their reelection opportunities and decided to tell us that a guilty man is not guilty.😳This whole thing would have never happened if Congress would have done the right thing in the SECOND Impeachment hearing, but no the Republicans looked at all the evidence, and then they looked at their reelection opportunities and decided to tell us that a guilty man is not guilty.

Reply(187)
354
313 BORN
1d ago

2 years these rinos and democrats have searched for anything they can connect Trump to Jan 6. Found nothing, but they will keep fanning flames, try to get public support, but I have seen nothing of a crime. And it's all about keeping Trump from office, and expose the corrupt swamp

Reply(72)
140
Related
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'You're Talking About a Coup!'

Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's schtick. On Tuesday morning, Whoopi went off on the Republican congresswoman, who spent the weekend claiming that she "would have won" the January 6 insurrection had she organized it. "Not to mention, it would have been armed," she told the crowd at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House.
NEW YORK STATE
Salon

Harvard law prof: Trump's Jan. 6 defense lawyers better be "getting their client to plead insanity"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the January 6 Select Committee released its final report, former President Donald Trump responded with an angry video attacking the committee and defending his actions before and during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. Veteran Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe has responded to Trump's video, saying that his arguments in the video are so weak that he would be better off with an "insanity" defense if a prosecution comes about.
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Business Insider

Business Insider

807K+
Followers
47K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy