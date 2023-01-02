Read full article on original website
Daily Evergreen
Cougs can not get on Colorado’s mile-high level, lose at home 65-54
On Sunday, following the David-like response to a Goliath opponent in Utah that came up short, 71-66, Wazzu could not replicate such an effort against a team that Utah had beaten by nearly 20 points the previous month. Charlisse Leger-Walker remained in her home country of New Zealand dealing with...
Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal
The Californian never matched his projections in four seasons in Montlake.
Bobby Petrino joins Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M less than one month after accepting role at UNLV: report
Long-time college football head coach Bobby Petrino is joining Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M as his offensive coordinator less than one month after accepting the same role at UNLV.
247Sports
Justin Ena is officially announced, rounds out BYU's defensive coaching staff
It took longer than expected, but the rumored move of Justin Ena joining BYU's coaching staff is officially official. BYU announced that the San Diego State linebacker coach will be coming back to his alma mater to join Jay Hill and the new BYU defensive coaching staff in Provo. Ena...
247Sports
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
It's Season 6 for Hopkins and UW Basketball Isn't Getting Any Better
The Husky coach may have trouble surviving this downturn.
Sun Devils look to snap skid against Washington schools
The Arizona State Sun Devils had two major issues a year ago — rebounding and three-point shooting. Head coach Bobby Hurley addressed the rebounding issue in the offseason and he thought the additions made would also address the long distance issues as well. And while ASU has emerged as...
chatsports.com
Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
Arizona State, Washington State focus on positives
Arizona State looks to end a two-game slide when it meets visiting Washington State in Pac-12 play Thursday at Tempe,
First line of defense is a priority for BYU football
Jay Hill and his new defensive staff have a big task ahead of the Cougars’ entrance into Big 12 in 2023: rebuild a defensive line to be competitive in the Power Five league.
Video: Saints TE Lucas Krull on Damar Hamlin, his former Pitt teammate
Saints tight end Lucas Krull played with Damar Hamlin at Pittsburgh.
UW Updates Roster and Player Shoved by Lake Is Not On It
Not even 72 hours following the Alamo Bowl, the University of Washington football roster went through a weekend upgrade, largely adding recently signed recruits and removing veteran players out of eligibility. Just one surprise turned up, though it might not have been breaking news to everybody: walk-on sophomore linebacker Ruperake...
Popculture
Sione Veikoso, BYU Football Player, Dead at 22
Sione Veikoso, a Brigham Young University (BYU) football player, died on Friday. He was 22 years old. According to multiple reports, Veikoso died after retaining a wall collapsed at a construction project in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii. He was caught beneath some rubble after a 15-foot wall collapsed. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, three other people were injured in the accident. Bystanders attempted to move rocks from atop the trapped individuals as firefighters arrived on the scene. Veikoso was trapped deeper than the others and was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m. local time.
