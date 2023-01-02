Sione Veikoso, a Brigham Young University (BYU) football player, died on Friday. He was 22 years old. According to multiple reports, Veikoso died after retaining a wall collapsed at a construction project in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii. He was caught beneath some rubble after a 15-foot wall collapsed. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, three other people were injured in the accident. Bystanders attempted to move rocks from atop the trapped individuals as firefighters arrived on the scene. Veikoso was trapped deeper than the others and was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m. local time.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO