ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Evergreen

Cougs can not get on Colorado’s mile-high level, lose at home 65-54

On Sunday, following the David-like response to a Goliath opponent in Utah that came up short, 71-66, Wazzu could not replicate such an effort against a team that Utah had beaten by nearly 20 points the previous month. Charlisse Leger-Walker remained in her home country of New Zealand dealing with...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
FRESNO, CA
chatsports.com

Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction

Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
TUCSON, AZ
HuskyMaven

UW Updates Roster and Player Shoved by Lake Is Not On It

Not even 72 hours following the Alamo Bowl, the University of Washington football roster went through a weekend upgrade, largely adding recently signed recruits and removing veteran players out of eligibility. Just one surprise turned up, though it might not have been breaking news to everybody: walk-on sophomore linebacker Ruperake...
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Sione Veikoso, BYU Football Player, Dead at 22

Sione Veikoso, a Brigham Young University (BYU) football player, died on Friday. He was 22 years old. According to multiple reports, Veikoso died after retaining a wall collapsed at a construction project in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii. He was caught beneath some rubble after a 15-foot wall collapsed. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, three other people were injured in the accident. Bystanders attempted to move rocks from atop the trapped individuals as firefighters arrived on the scene. Veikoso was trapped deeper than the others and was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m. local time.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy