Jake Paul not interested in boxing Donald Cerrone: 'I'm kind of tired of beating these old dudes up'
Don’t hold your breath for a potential Jake Paul vs. Donald Cerrone fight. Cerrone, a retired former UFC title challenger, recently expressed interest in a boxing match with Paul. Now, it seems that any type of traction that those comments generated have quickly come to a halt, because the YouTube star turned professional boxer has issued a response.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest
2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
worldboxingnews.net
Hector Luis Garcia discusses Gervonta Davis fight
Unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on boxing superstar and five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday, January 7 in the SHOWTIME PPV main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Anthony Joshua’s ex-coach reveals how many bouts star must have before facing Deontay Wilder and makes fight prediction
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been urged by his former trainer to take a few confidence-building fights before facing Deontay Wilder. Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel and coach Malik Scott have opened the door to a bout with AJ, who is coming off two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. For the second of those,...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Predicts He'll KO Tank In 2 Rounds: 'He's Never Faced Adversity, Risk In The Ring'
Ryan Garcia is getting ready for his 136-pound catchweight fight against Gervonta Davis by kickstarting some verbal sparring. While Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is preparing for his Jan. 7 fight against Hector Luis Garcia, Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has gone all-in on his preparation for Tank, recently foregoing a tentatively scheduled January tuneup tilt against Mercito Gesta.
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Golovkin: Nobody Else That People Want To See Him Fight More Than Me!
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is mapping out a hitlist for 2023, as he prepares to step into the ring in a few weeks. Eubank Jr. will fight former world champion Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office. He feels...
Boxing Scene
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
MMAmania.com
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Sergio Martinez and the WBA
By Geoffrey Ciani: Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez will be 48 years old next month and he has not had a significant victory at 160 in nearly 10 years, and yet amazingly, Martinez is ranked as the #3 middleweight in the entire world according to the WBA sanctioning body. Once...
Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas
The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in Texas, sources told ESPN on Monday, after Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Broner Believes Exhibition With Mayweather Would Generate Huge Money
Former four division world champion Adrien Broner would love the opportunity to trade punches with his former mentor, former five division champion Floyd Mayweather. Broner, at one point, was tabbed as the second coming of Mayweather. The two boxers were very close friends, but several years ago they seemed to...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Doesn't Think Gervonta Davis Has Lost Focus After Arrest Last Week
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia doesn’t sense that Gervonta Davis’ arrest last week has distracted Davis from the task at hand. The Dominican Republic’s Garcia, who will challenge Davis for the WBA world lightweight title Saturday night, believes Davis quickly put the highly publicized incident behind him and again became consumed with training for their 12-round, 135-pound title fight at Capital One Arena. Davis didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday before or after an open workout at Kennedy Recreation Center, where Garcia kept a watchful eye on his opponent as Davis moved around the ring and posed for photos with kids to whom Davis donated tickets to the card.
Boxing Scene
Clavel: Promoter Was Very Happy With Last Performance, Motivated To Allow Me To Unify
Kim Clavel had no intention of going backward in competition once she had a taste of the championship level. A career-best performance was delivered to that point on the night that Clavel effortlessly dethroned long-reigning WBC junior flyweight titlist Yesenia Gomez last July 29 in her hometown of Montreal, Canada. Scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91 were turned in for the local favorite, who set her sights on fully conquering the division.
Boxing Scene
Nicholson On Andrade Showdown: “It’s A New Beginning For Me, I Can Rewrite My Story”
Had Demond Nicholson taken a peek into a crystal ball before turning pro in 2013, he would’ve been horrified. With 10 consecutive KO victories to kick off his career, the Maryland native was completely convinced that fame, fortune, and championship glory were well on its way. Up until this point, however, Nicholson’s initial thoughts were proven to be spurious.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Welcomes Frank Martin Showdown: “I Promise You I Will Fight Dude In A Heartbeat”
Sure Shakur Stevenson has yet to compete in the lightweight division but that hasn’t stopped the former Olympic silver medalist from scouting his competition. Officially, the 25-year-old pound-for-pound luminary ditched the super featherweight division after a failed attempt to make the 130-pound limit in his showdown against Robson Conceicao in 2022. With countless mouthwatering matchups standing before him, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) plopped into a comfortable lush seat, pulled out his pen and paper, and took in the sights as both Frank Martin and Michel Rivera squared off.
Boxing Scene
Damian Knyba Inks Promotional Pact With Top Rank
Undefeated heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba, a 6-foot-7 behemoth with an 86-inch reach, has inked a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. The 26-year-old Knyba, who was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is scheduled to return in April on a to-be-determined card. “Damian Knyba is a supremely talented...
