Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
This Pa. restaurant made a list of the best eateries featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Guy Fieri might be the Mayor of Flavor Town, but he’s spent a lot of time visiting other towns and cities to highlight the best places to get a tasty meal. His Food Network program “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has brought eateries from coast to coast a lot more attention, including several in Pennsylvania.
Author Spotlight: Mary Klaus
We are gearing up for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show and today’s author spotlight is quite fitting. Mary Klaus, a farm show historian shares her latest book about the event’s role during the world war two era. Learn more about the history of the PA Farm Show in “Blue Ribbon Patriotism: How the Pennsylvania Farm Show Helped the World War Two Effort.”
Teenage ‘Jill of All Trades’ Looks Forward to 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Competitions
Riley Werner of Swatara Township, Lebanon County, might be just 13 years old, but this Northern Lebanon Middle School eighth-grader can already lay claim to being a young woman with wide-ranging interests. Breeding and raising goats and rabbits, baking cakes and cookies, sewing fashionable blouses, taking award-winning photographs and judging potatoes are all part of her repertoire, some of which will be on display at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Food service, hospitality industries try to break the grip of addiction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — They serve us our food and bring us our drinks, but did you know that hospitality workers are especially vulnerable to substance use disorder? “At the same time, no matter what industry you are in from restaurants and lodging to attractions and entertainment venues, it’s vitally important to ensure that the […]
8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania
- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
Game Commission asks for public’s help finding turkey flocks
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Game Commission announced that they are asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. According to The Game Commision, Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between Jan. 4 and March 15. You can click here to report your information.
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California's Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Milder temperatures producing headache for ski resorts
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ski resorts across southcentral Pa. are doing what they can to adjust amid the constant weather changes they’re facing during this year’s season. The general manager of Whitetail Resort, Tim Koons, says the change in temperatures is something they have seen before. "I...
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
Gov. Wolf Urges Pennsylvanians to Sign Up for Affordable Connectivity Program
State officials are encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. As WESA’s Jillian Forstadt reports, of the two million households eligible for the program, less than a quarter of them are currently enrolled. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/2/23)
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
Comcast, car insurance and Disney World: 9 things that will be more expensive in 2023
Inflation and rising prices were a major theme in 2022. We’ve paid more for our morning eggs than cups of Joe and been stung by high prices at the gas pumps and grocery stores. Nationally, prices have risen 7.1% over 12 months ending in November, according to the U.S....
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023
Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
