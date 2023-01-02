ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Author Spotlight: Mary Klaus

We are gearing up for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show and today’s author spotlight is quite fitting. Mary Klaus, a farm show historian shares her latest book about the event’s role during the world war two era. Learn more about the history of the PA Farm Show in “Blue Ribbon Patriotism: How the Pennsylvania Farm Show Helped the World War Two Effort.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Teenage ‘Jill of All Trades’ Looks Forward to 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Competitions

Riley Werner of Swatara Township, Lebanon County, might be just 13 years old, but this Northern Lebanon Middle School eighth-grader can already lay claim to being a young woman with wide-ranging interests. Breeding and raising goats and rabbits, baking cakes and cookies, sewing fashionable blouses, taking award-winning photographs and judging potatoes are all part of her repertoire, some of which will be on display at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania

- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Game Commission asks for public’s help finding turkey flocks

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Game Commission announced that they are asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. According to The Game Commision, Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between Jan. 4 and March 15. You can click here to report your information.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Milder temperatures producing headache for ski resorts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ski resorts across southcentral Pa. are doing what they can to adjust amid the constant weather changes they’re facing during this year’s season. The general manager of Whitetail Resort, Tim Koons, says the change in temperatures is something they have seen before. "I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

