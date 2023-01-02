ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023

There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
DT Roundtable: The good and bad stats to know from 2022

Dan Lanning is no fan of stats. He said as much this season when discussing their value. However, for those of us covering the team, end-of-season stats can provide greater understanding of the strengths and weaknesses a team possessed. With that in mind, the Duck Territory staff has pieced together...
EUGENE, OR
