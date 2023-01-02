Read full article on original website
Be the voice for a child in need; CASA volunteers needed
There’s a record number of children in Montana’s foster care system and there is a significant increase in children removed from their homes and placed in foster care or with other family members. The need is great; Montana has one of the highest populations of children in foster...
Bruiser the American Bully Boy is Ready for His Furever Home
Wet Nose Wednesday is our favorite day of the week here at Townsquare Media Billings. Because we get to meet dogs like this boy. Bruiser is his name and being a good boy is his game. This gorgeous doggie has been with YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) for about a week now. He came in as a stray and we can’t understand how.
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Billings veterinarian speaks about Yellowstone County lice outbreak
Lice live on their hosts, so unlike fleas and ticks, they’re not likely to jump ship unless it’s on to a new four-legged target.
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
No one killed in massive Billings house fire; Pets lost
The Billings Fire Department is releasing the latest into an investigation about a massive house fire that destroyed a home on Boulder Avenue Monday morning. “There was significant fire damage to the downstairs bedroom and moderate heat damage to the rest of the basement. The upstairs sustained heavy smoke damage and minor heat damage,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain.
Legislators propose bills to help Billings mobile home residents
Meadowlark mobile home park residents have continued to have water issues. And now two legislators have proposed bills that could help in the long term.
Troubleshooting violence in Billings on 2023
It’s important to remain optimistic and vigilant about violent community crime in Yellowstone County, especially teen violence, now that 2023 is here. Billings has been shocked by repeated teen, or juvenile, related violent shootings, stabbings and armed robberies in 2022. While the number of violent crimes is not out...
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
First New Year's baby welcomed in Billings early Sunday morning
A lullaby could be heard throughout the hospital at St. Vincent Healthcare at 2:24 a.m. Sunday morning as a healthy baby boy became the first baby welcomed in 2023 at St. Vincent Healthcare.
Montana among 27 states that raised its minimum wage Monday
According to the Montana Department of Labor, only 4.2% of the state’s workforce was making minimum wage in 2022.
Quiet crime NYE in YSC 2023
It was a relatively quiet New Year’s Eve in Billings and Yellowstone County after a recent string of violent crimes. Neither the BPD nor Billings Fire is reporting any major incidents including fires. This is very good news and hopefully local crime numbers will decrease in 2023. AG Knudsen...
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A Sheridan area husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?
The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
Juvenile stabbed at Rimrock Mall in Billings
Billings Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at Rimrock Mall Friday evening during an altercation with another juvenile male.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Laurel, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Billings men chase drug suspect into awaiting undercover officer
Billings police officers made a drug arrest Tuesday afternoon with the help of some good Samaritans.
