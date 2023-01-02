ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist killed in Hendry County crash

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hendry County Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:50 p.m., a vehicle was headed south on US-27 toward Flaghole Road. A motorcycle was traveling behind the vehicle, which began slowing down for...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man arrested after killing bicyclist in hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples man crashed into a bicyclist and fled the scene late Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 41 E and Airport Pulling Rd. S in East Naples. “It’s scary. It’s definitely very alarming, but at the same time, it’s the risk you take,” said Tish Garth, a local resident who rides the popular bike area regularly.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Women killed in one-car crash in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Naples women were killed late Sunday when their car hit a tree on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Ford Mustang was heading west on U.S. 41 just before midnight, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when the car went off the roadway, entered the raised grass median and hit a tree.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Camper catches fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a camper that caught fire early Wednesday in Fort Myers. Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to the house. Fortunately, no...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash and Waffle House shooting in Collier County

Questions remain after a deadly crash killed two women while a shooting injured one person in Collier County as the new year began. Two women, just 22 and 24 years old, lost their lives in an overnight crash. Emotional moments rushed through the crowd like waves as loved ones came...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy