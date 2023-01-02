Springfield AMR Covid-19 testing site back open after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Medical Response (AMR), Springfield’s provider of medical transportation announced that their Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site is back open.

Following the holiday season, health experts are urging people to remain vigilant when it comes to Covid-19 testing. Holiday gatherings can potentially increase your risk of covid-exposure, so it’s not a bad idea to test yourself before heading back to work.

AMR’s Eastfield Mall location is a great option for quick and simple testing. The testing site is resuming its normal operations on Monday after the holidays, according to a news release sent to 22News from AMR.

22News spoke with AMR Springfield Operations Manager Kim D’Angelo who said she expects there will be a post-holiday demand at the site, but not nearly as high as the amount seen this time last year.

“We don’t expect the numbers to get quite as high as they were last year, as home testing is so prevalent but we are ready to up our staffing and accommodate that many people if that many do show up but so far we have no lines and no wait, so everyone’s welcome,” said D’Angelo.

No appointments are necessary, but it is encouraged to register in advance to help with faster testing. Testing is available on a drive-through basis at the Eastfield Mall between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. The PCR test results are typically available within 24 hours of testing.

The Eastfield Mall testing site is part of “Stop the Spread”, a statewide strategic testing program in communities across Massachusetts that has seen a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19. Almost 1,000 people are tested daily at the AMR site at the Eastfield Mall. AMR has administered around 300,000 tests since the site opened at the beginning of the pandemic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.