Wisconsin State

Aarone' H
2d ago

Someone on the board knows of the value beneath the forest and is in the pocket of a large corporation.

Linda Larson
2d ago

I think that the person objecting should be made to come forward and say why they object to the plan. I think that person is possibly going to get lots of money from some big business that wants some of that land.

