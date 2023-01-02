South Carolina senator ticketed for public intoxication apologizes

BEAUFORT, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina state senator Tom Davis has apologized after he was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.

“Moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol was consumed, Senator Davis recognized he should not be driving. In an effort to be safe and responsible, he pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it and sat in it,” the law firm retained by Davis said in a statement.

Davis sat in the vehicle for more than an hour before he was approached by a Lexington police officer and given the ticket, according to a news release.

Davis cooperated with the officer and was not charged with driving under the influence.

Lexington Police didn’t respond to a request Monday from the Associated Press seeking a copy of the public intoxication ticket or other information. Town offices, including municipal court, were closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday.

The news release contained Davis’ apology.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents,” he said. “I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake. Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake.”

Davis represents District 46, which includes Beaufort and Jasper counties.

Davis, 62, entered politics by running former Gov. Mark Sanford’s campaigns in 2002 and 2006 and also serving as Sanford’s legislative liaison and chief of staff. He has served in the state Senate since 2009 and is chair of the Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

