Lexington, SC

South Carolina senator ticketed for public intoxication apologizes

By Jaylan Wright
 2 days ago

BEAUFORT, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina state senator Tom Davis has apologized after he was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.

“Moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol was consumed, Senator Davis recognized he should not be driving. In an effort to be safe and responsible, he pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it and sat in it,” the law firm retained by Davis said in a statement.

Davis sat in the vehicle for more than an hour before he was approached by a Lexington police officer and given the ticket, according to a news release.

Davis cooperated with the officer and was not charged with driving under the influence.

Lexington Police didn’t respond to a request Monday from the Associated Press seeking a copy of the public intoxication ticket or other information. Town offices, including municipal court, were closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday.

The news release contained Davis’ apology.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents,” he said. “I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake. Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake.”

Davis represents District 46, which includes Beaufort and Jasper counties.

Davis, 62, entered politics by running former Gov. Mark Sanford’s campaigns in 2002 and 2006 and also serving as Sanford’s legislative liaison and chief of staff. He has served in the state Senate since 2009 and is chair of the Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 15

levester hill
2d ago

I take my hat to Mr Davis at less you had enough respect to pull over , but upset at the people who let you drive off be careful Sir who you party with, never let a friend drive if they be drinking

Reply
7
Raynird Echols
2d ago

Apologize for what? You done everything right, that ticket needs to go in the trash because it has no merits towards anything!!!

Reply(4)
9
Jim Healey
2d ago

that's a DUI even sitting behind the wheel of parked car and he admitted he was driving. that's unfair to the people who have been charged with DUI for the same reason. Police should charge him accordingly because that's the way it's done for everyone else

Reply(1)
2
 

