FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
UNC Basketball: Staff Picks vs Wake Forest
The UNC basketball team will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s discouraging loss at Pittsburgh. North Carolina enters the new calendar year off to a rough 1-2 start to ACC play. The Tar Heels need to start stacking wins if they are going to contend for the regular season conference title. Will Carolina turn things around and bounce back with a victory against Wake Forest on Wednesday? Find out what our staff thinks below!
UNC-Wake Forest: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 88-79 on Wednesday night to move to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels were led by 27 points from R.J. Davis and 21 points from Armando Bacot. Leaky Black had a team-high 14 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 18 points for the game.
The Postgame: UNC's Strong Second Half Takes Out Wake
Dewey Burke joined host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 88-79 win over Wake Forest in the Smith Center on Wednesday night. While the Heels finished strong against the Deacons, the first half was a microcosm of this team’s season to date. Leaky Black was tremendous in the first 20 minutes and his three-point shooting kept Carolina in the game, as Burke says. But poor offense after back to back bad shots and a weak defensive effort allowed Wake to take a lead into halftime, 38-37.
NC State guard Jack Clark out due to injury vs. Duke
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State will be without starting guard/wing Jack Clark due to a lower body injury. There is no timetable at this time for his potential return. "NC State men’s basketball graduate guard Jack Clark suffered a core muscle injury at the end of the Clemson game and is out indefinitely," NC State Athletics issued in a release.
Duke embarrassed by NC State to fall to 0-2 in ACC road games
After bouncing back with a dominating win over Florida State on New Year's Eve, Duke Basketball made the short trip over to Raleigh to attempt to notch their first road ACC win of the season and head coach Jon Scheyer's young career. PNC Arena has traditionally been a tough place for the Blue Devils to come away with a win, regardless of how evenly matched the teams have been in the past, and Las Vegas predicted this one as just a 4.5-point spread on game day.
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes post-UNC press conference Q&A
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media following an 88-79 loss Wednesday night at the Dean Smith Center to UNC. Here's that full press conference in.
Complete Box Score: NC State 84, No. 16 Duke 60
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State got its first signature win of the season and much more in an 84-60 win over No. 16 Duke inside PNC Arena on Tuesday night. The shorthanded Wolfpack was led by Terquavion Smith's 24 points with Jarkel Joiner finishing with 21 points and a career-high nine assists along with DJ Burns' 18 points in 18 minutes.
Kevin Keatts on win over No. 16 Duke: 'We played on both ends'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State moved to 3-1 at home against Duke in the Kevin Keatts era with an 84-60 win over the No. 16 Blue Devils on Tuesday night -- and 3-0 with full capacity allowed inside PNC Arena. It was a signature win for Keatts' club that has come up on the short end of several tight games against quality opponents this season despite now holding a 12-4 overall record.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
Deadspin
NC State announcer Gary Hahn ruins a perfectly fine bowl game with a heaping dollop of racism
For those who turned on the North Carolina State radio broadcast to listen to a friendly voice narrate a bowl game, with a silly sponsorship, against a former conference foe — Maryland — who better to do it than Gary Hahn? He is in his fourth decade as the Wolfpacks’ play-by-play announcer, and surely he could get through this day without embarrassing himself, the university, the sponsors, and the people of Raleigh. It turns out that a jar of mayonnaise would have been a better choice, because at least it’s unable to say anything racist.
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
packinsider.com
NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier enters the Transfer Portal
NC State Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has entered the Transfer Portal. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough...
247Sports
Another one. N.C. A&T defensive end Jermaine McDaniel accepts HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
McDaniel had a good year for the Aggies finishing with 13 tackles, 4 assists for a total of 17 tackles which included a whopping 8 sacks. He also forced one fumble and had one pass deflection. McDaniel was selected as a member of Big South's 2022 preseason all-conference team. McDaniel...
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
ourstate.com
From Surf to Turf in Kernersville
Bobby Leloudis’s father wanted him to come home to the family restaurant business in North Carolina. Bobby was open to the idea, but he wanted his own turf. So he told his dad, Athanasios “Tommy” Leloudis — a Greek immigrant who knew the “surf ” side of the business from owning seafood restaurants — about his idea for a steakhouse.
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
'We won’t let up' | High Point community to hold a prayer call for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point family is not losing hope for their loved one. It's been 11 days since 20-year-old Nicholas Snead was last seen. The community is arranging a prayer call where people can come together to pray for Snead's safe return. Marlo Shoffner, a High...
