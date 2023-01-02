Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments
ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
MMAmania.com
Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia official staredown video
Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the undefeated knockout sensation defends his WBA lightweight title against veteran boxer Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) in the main event.
MMAmania.com
Panic in Stockton! Jake Paul THUNDEROUS leg kick video has Nate Diaz fans running scared
Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz is teasing a trip to Japan to restart his combat sports career in “The Land of the Rising Sun” and after watching newly-signed PFL Super Fight striker Jake Paul MURDER the heavy bag with his THUNDEROUS leg kicks, I don’t blame him.
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee dead at age 18
Rising MMA prospect Victoria Lee has died. On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Angela Lee took to her Instagram to announce that her little sister Victoria passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been released just yet, and ONE Championship is expected to put out an official announcement in the coming days, according to their PR.
MMAmania.com
Watch ESPN hosts Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim send love, support, and respect to embattled UFC boss Dana White
Outspoken ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who previously told the sports world he didn’t like women competing in mixed martial arts (MMA), addressed the Dana White situation on “First Take” earlier this week alongside co-host Molly Qerim. The UFC President recently made headlines for slapping his wife...
MMAmania.com
Dana White slap fighting league quietly removed from TBS lineup (Updated)
The newly-created “Power Slap” fighting league, recent brainchild of UFC President Dana White, promised “big things slappening in 2023” — complete with slap emoji — though I doubt this is what the promotion had in mind. Less than two weeks before the league’s premiere...
MMAmania.com
Tom Aspinall shares update on a potential return at UFC 286 in London: ‘I’m not ruling it out’
2022 was a big year for the UFC in England. The promotion returned to the UK in March for the first time since the pandemic with an absolute banger of a card that saw a ton of rising local stars win. The atmosphere was electric as Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann carried the night with their rousing victories.
MMAmania.com
Is this real? UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis looks like a middleweight in recent training photo
Derrick Lewis could be headed to a middleweight division near you. In a photo provided earlier this week by strength and conditioning coach, Chris Hernandez, it appears as if the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight contender has lost enough weight to compete a few weight divisions down. It’s quite incredible to see.
MMAmania.com
Flu-ridden and low on funds, Bryce Mitchell would have had to ‘f—k off until February’ if pulled out of UFC 282
Bryce Mitchell’s 2022 ended in less-than-ideal fashion at UFC 282 this past month (Dec. 10, 2022). Originally, Mitchell had a fight lined up with fellow rising Featherweight contender, Movsar Evloev, in Nov. 2022 until injury forced Evloev from the bout. Mitchell (15-1) was rebooked for UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria and suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson offers to train Jake Paul ahead of MMA debut: ‘You can be one of my students’
Jake Paul threw the combat sports world for a loop earlier this week when he signed a multi-year deal to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. It is unknown at this time who or when Paul will make his first professional MMA appearance, but his decision to cross over into another sport has sparked much intrigue.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley weighs in on Dana White’s wife slap: ‘It deserves a slapping back’
The biggest MMA story of 2023 may have dropped on January 2nd. Earlier this week, video released of UFC President Dana White in a physical altercation with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though White didn’t deliver the first slap, he did initiate the physical nature of conflict by grabbing onto his wife’s arm, and he escalated the altercation with his own slaps. He released an extensive apology through TMZ on Monday, and his wife apologized as well.
MMAmania.com
Video: Joe Rogan defends Tommy Fury’s boxing skills in fiery rant - ‘Shut the f—k up’
Joe Rogan believes Tommy Fury is a legitimate boxer and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator is willing to go to bat for the English fighter. Fury, who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is better known for his realty TV appearances more than his boxing chops. However, that doesn’t mean Fury shouldn’t be considered a legitimate threat inside of the boxing ring.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! ‘Tank’ Scores TKO, Remains Undefeated
Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) retained his WBA lightweight title last night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., with an impressive ninth-round TKO (retirement) over game opponent Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KO). Both fighters came out slow over...
MMAmania.com
Hawaii’s next-gen telescope exposed as Chinese super weapon — ‘It’s a laser,’ says UFC legend BJ Penn
I just got over my irrational fear of Jewish Space Lasers and now lo and behold China has created a Bond-like super weapon on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea, which the foolish layperson will tell you is the next-generation Thirty Meter Telescope but UFC legend BJ Penn knows is actually a laser is disguise.
MMAmania.com
Free agent Nate Diaz teases with RIZIN post after promotion expresses interest
RIZIN Fighting Federation is gearing up for a massive 2023 after a solid close to its 2022 campaign on New Year’s Eve. The promotion may not have won the head-to-head series with Bellator MMA at RIZIN 40, but the overall event generated plenty of buzz and noteworthy moments — including striking a deal with Manny Pacquiao. Earlier in 2022, RIZIN put in motion the possibility of making a U.S. debut in Hawaii. Additionally, fans saw the return of boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr. (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’
Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
MMAmania.com
Barstool boss reflects on Justin Gaethje spat, getting threatened to get ‘beat up’ — ‘That’s not saying much’
Barstool Sports Founder, Dave Portnoy, circled the mixed martial arts (MMA) community in 2022, supporting two of the sport’s biggest rising stars. Portnoy signed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Flyweight prospects, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, to content creator deals this past year and managed to make his way to each’s fights. While McCann came up short in Nov. 2022, one month later (Dec. 10, 2022) and the majority of those who saw Pimblett’s clash with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 believe Pimblett also should have lost his bout.
MMAmania.com
Video: Joe Rogan debates Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win with Barstool’s Portnoy - ‘He shouldn’t have won’
Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win over Jared Gordon last month at UFC 282 has sparked much discussion among the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. This now includes Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator, Joe Rogan, and Barstool Sports president, Dave Portnoy. Rogan, who was in attendance to call Pimblett’s...
