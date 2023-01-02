Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Winter Wonderland Layout
Brianna added lots of sparkle and shine to her Winter Wonderland Layout with silver snowflakes. Using silver foil and silver heat embossing with stamps on white cardstock she created her wonderful embellishments that add extra dimension over top her snowflake pattern paper background. And notice how she tore some of the paper, it gives the feeling of snow drifts!
Recycled Crafts
Winter Elephant Card
They say Elephants never forget but I think this one forgot to head to warmer weather this winter. This cute stamped card from Connie features an elephant all dressed up to stay warm in a pretty night time winter scene. She’s sharing a step by step photo tutorial for making this card over on the Scrapbook Adhesives blog.
Recycled Crafts
New Years Scrapbook Borders
Bring some bling to your New Years scrapbook layouts with some fun borders. Using gold and silver stickers and punches from Creative Memories add a nice touch of metallic shine to these designs to add across your pages. Find step by step directions over on their blog. -Heather. Looking for...
Recycled Crafts
Video Tutorial – One Charm Pack Quilt
A charm pack is a pre-cut assortment of fabric squares, usually 5 inches by 5 inches, that are part of a coordinating fabric collection. They are a great starting point for a variety of quilting projects, and using just one charm pack is a quick and easy way to create a small quilt. In this tutorial, Hailey walks you through the steps for piecing together a quilt top using charm pack squares, adding batting and backing, and finishing the quilt with a simple binding.
Recycled Crafts
DIY Tea Cozy – FREE sewing pattern
Enjoy your afternoon tea without it cooling down before you finish it with this practical and cute teapot cozy! The free downloadable pattern we have provided for you will fit most standard teapots. But even if your teapot isn’t standard in size, we’ll show you how to make a custom...
Upworthy
Dad takes son on cute 15-minute coffee dates every day on the way to Pre-K to ease him into new routine
Children always find it difficult to adapt to sudden changes in the environment as can be the case with joining school or Pre-K. Spending time with parents during formative years can teach young kids a variety of life lessons, including how to treat others with respect. The main goal of the trips should be to deepen the link between the parent and kid while also making them enjoyable and occasionally informative. One story that's winning hearts on the internet is that of a father and his 4-year-old son. This cute father-son date routine has helped 4-year-old Luca to adjust to the significant change of starting school, but his father now considers it "the best 15 or 20 minutes of my day" and will keep doing it for years to come, he told "Good Morning America".
Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.
Utah couple made $150,000 selling wrapping paper online
The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.
Recycled Crafts
Easy Pillow Blanket Quillow Sewing Tutorial
A quillow is pillow when it’s folded up, a blanket when it’s not. The pillow blanket is handy for storing a blanket when not in use. Just fold it up and use it like a throw pillow! And when you want a blanket, just unfold the pillow! Go to Hello Sewing for a tutorial showing how you can make one.
Recycled Crafts
How to Chain Piece Fabric
Learn how to construct a nine-patch quilt block using one of Ashley Nickel’s favorite shortcuts: chain piecing. You’ll learn how to piece together row-by-row without ever cutting threads, one of Ashley Nickel’s favourite shortcuts. You’ll then be able to sew your chained pieces together by nesting your...
Recycled Crafts
Free Cross Stitch Pattern: Lesson Learned, Karma Burned!
This fun little cross stitch pattern makes a great keychain fob or greeting card project to celebrate someone making a big positive move in their life. The designer recommends using a high count fabric of 25 or higher and stitching “over 1,” with one strand of embroidery floss for the x’s.
Recycled Crafts
Tips for Card Planning plus 3 Card Designs
It’s a whole new year and maybe one of your resolutions is to create more cards? Having ideas and supplies planned out before hand is a great way to help you say organized and ready to make those cards and send them out on time. Jennifer McGuire is sharing some of her tips for pre-planning to make 3 beautiful cards using products from Spellbinders.
backpacker.com
How to Save $1,000 on Your Next Backpacking Trip
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Many of us had to tighten our pursestrings in 2022, and it might feel like a...
moneysavingmom.com
Up to 45% off Calendars & Planners for 2023!
Looking for a new planner or calendar for 2023? Check out this sale!. Zulily is offering up to 45% off Calendars & Planners for 2023!. Choose from lots of cute calendars and planners from brands like Reminder Binder, Willow Creek Press, Simon & Schuster and more. Shipping is free on...
Recycled Crafts
How to melt recycled glass bottles in a microwave to make jewelry
This is going to be my new thing to learn how to do this year. I was gifted the microwave kiln. needed so I guess all I need to do is collect up some recycled glass and get creating. To offer some guidance on how to fuse recycled glass into jewelry I am going to watch these videos posted on the blog Upcycle Design Lab.
The story behind 'The elf on the Shelf'
Most people know about placing an elf on the shelf during the days leading up to Christmas Day. Even parents might not know the story behind the practice, but the origin of the trend is an interesting one. The Elf on the Shelf is a hide-and-seek game that will keep kids looking every place for the little toy.
Recycled Crafts
Start the Year with Easy Garter Stitch Knitting Patterns
Whenever a new year rolls around I start to think about the basics. Maybe it’s because we all need something simple after the rush and bustle of the holidays, or because I’m thinking about all the people resolving to learn to knit in the new year. If you’re...
davidsonlocal.com
UnDeck The Halls: Organization after the Holiday Rush
You have "decked the halls", "hung the stockings with care" and danced around the kitchen with plates of food while kicking around the wrapping paper. Hope you experienced the joys and blessings of Christmas and the holidays. Now what? Better yet, when?. When do you pull out those ornament boxes?...
Recycled Crafts
Knit a Snuggly Poncho with this Free Knitting Pattern
There’s not much nicer than throwing on a cozy layer of handknit goodness with a bit of mohair for extra warmth. This knit poncho is worked from the top down with a deep turtleneck and a fun and easy lace pattern that keeps the garment from being too warm.
Comments / 0