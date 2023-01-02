Children always find it difficult to adapt to sudden changes in the environment as can be the case with joining school or Pre-K. Spending time with parents during formative years can teach young kids a variety of life lessons, including how to treat others with respect. The main goal of the trips should be to deepen the link between the parent and kid while also making them enjoyable and occasionally informative. One story that's winning hearts on the internet is that of a father and his 4-year-old son. This cute father-son date routine has helped 4-year-old Luca to adjust to the significant change of starting school, but his father now considers it "the best 15 or 20 minutes of my day" and will keep doing it for years to come, he told "Good Morning America".

