San Diego County faces second straight week of back-to-back Pacific storms

The Ocean Beach Pier was hit by big waves and 40 mph winds on Sunday as a cold front moved through. (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

For a second consecutive week, San Diego County will get hit by a pair of back-to-back storms that are part of larger systems that will bring badly needed rain to California's reservoirs and minimize the risk of wildfires.

The polar jet stream has slumped to the south and is guiding storms to the West Coast like a conveyor belt, says the National Weather Service.

The next storm will arrive late Monday night and will last well into Tuesday, dropping about a half-inch of rain in San Diego and a bit more across inland valleys and foothills. The system also will produce snow above the 5,000-foot level, helping Southern California's ski resorts.

The storm will seem mild compared to the New Year's Eve system, which lashed the county with heavy rain and produced winds that gusted more than 30 mph at the coast for more than 12 hours.

Forecasters say the second storm will push ashore on Thursday and drop about 1 inch of rain in the northern part of the county and roughly half as much to the south, especially along the coast. The system will produce sporadic showers into Friday.

The storms will keep temperatures on the chilly side. San Diego will be 60 on Monday and Tuesday, 65 on Wednesday, 63 on Thursday and 62 on Friday. The seasonal high is 66.

Since the latest rainy season began on Oct. 1, San Diego International Airport has recorded 3.76 inches of precipitation. That's nearly 0.75 inches above average.

Here's a sampling of the highest rainfall totals from the New Year's Eve weekend storm:

Palomar Mountain: 3.31 inches



Julian: 5.42 inches



Lake Cuyamaca: 5.34 inches



Pine Hills: 4.82 inches



Valley Center: 3.04 inches



Escondido: 2.63 inches



Descanso: 2.43 inches



Ramona: 3.29 inches



Miramar Lake: 1.66 inches



Mount Laguna: 1.82 inches



Carlsbad: 1.80 inches



San Diego International Airport: 1.06 inches

Updates :

11:53 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023 : This story has been updated with new three-day rainfall totals.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .