ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County faces second straight week of back-to-back Pacific storms

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwMTd_0k0upjQ600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJTH8_0k0upjQ600
The Ocean Beach Pier was hit by big waves and 40 mph winds on Sunday as a cold front moved through. (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

For a second consecutive week, San Diego County will get hit by a pair of back-to-back storms that are part of larger systems that will bring badly needed rain to California's reservoirs and minimize the risk of wildfires.

The polar jet stream has slumped to the south and is guiding storms to the West Coast like a conveyor belt, says the National Weather Service.

The next storm will arrive late Monday night and will last well into Tuesday, dropping about a half-inch of rain in San Diego and a bit more across inland valleys and foothills. The system also will produce snow above the 5,000-foot level, helping Southern California's ski resorts.

The storm will seem mild compared to the New Year's Eve system, which lashed the county with heavy rain and produced winds that gusted more than 30 mph at the coast for more than 12 hours.

Forecasters say the second storm will push ashore on Thursday and drop about 1 inch of rain in the northern part of the county and roughly half as much to the south, especially along the coast. The system will produce sporadic showers into Friday.

The storms will keep temperatures on the chilly side. San Diego will be 60 on Monday and Tuesday, 65 on Wednesday, 63 on Thursday and 62 on Friday. The seasonal high is 66.

Since the latest rainy season began on Oct. 1, San Diego International Airport has recorded 3.76 inches of precipitation. That's nearly 0.75 inches above average.

Here's a sampling of the highest rainfall totals from the New Year's Eve weekend storm:

Palomar Mountain: 3.31 inches

Julian: 5.42 inches

Lake Cuyamaca: 5.34 inches

Pine Hills: 4.82 inches

Valley Center: 3.04 inches

Escondido: 2.63 inches

Descanso: 2.43 inches

Ramona: 3.29 inches

Miramar Lake: 1.66 inches

Mount Laguna: 1.82 inches

Carlsbad: 1.80 inches

San Diego International Airport: 1.06 inches

Updates :
11:53 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023 : This story has been updated with new three-day rainfall totals.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST DETAILS: Powerful Storm to hit Southern California through Thursday; Final Alerts Issued; Category Five

Southern California Weather Force has issued five additional weather alerts for the system expected to mainly impact overnight tonight west of Los Angeles and Thursday through the rest of the forecast area. The alerts issued contain the Flood Emergency, Flood Warning, Flood Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory along with a complete in-office model suite for you to view for rain, snow, wind, and flood risk impacts. Within this update you will also notice a change in the snow model, which now zooms in on mountain range locations instead of the standard grid locations of the other models so for your area, read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox Weather

Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ moves ashore in California blasting life-threatening rain, flooding

Just three days after a record-breaking storm brought significant rain, widespread flooding and significant mountain snow to much of California, another, perhaps even more powerful, double whammy of an atmospheric river bomb cyclone is targeting the region again this week that could become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

More Rain Expected Across Region as New Storm Arrives

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday, with showers expected to continue sporadically into Thursday followed by much heavier downpours. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly fewer accumulations for areas farther south,” according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “As we prepare for the incoming weather, lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the Pacific […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

It’s Not Over Yet: Forecasters Predict More Rain This Week Across San Diego

Rainfall was starting to roll into the San Diego area Tuesday morning as part of a new wave of storms expected throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds were thickening with partly and mostly cloudy skies expected to blanket Southern California on Tuesday, growing denser as the frontal system over the eastern Pacific approaches the area.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Experts weigh in on risk of 'ark storm' amid heavy rainfall

WALNUT CREEK - Among the people who study weather and water in our state, a lot of focus is on what some might call "the big one" when it comes to rainfall: The so-called "ark storm.""This is the one that's going to be here Wednesday," said Jeffrey Mount, Senior Fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center, pointing at an image of the west coast. "See how it's spinning counterclockwise, pulling all that moisture in from Hawaii? That's the key, warm air holds more wat Watching the storm traffic stretch out over the Pacific, Mount has one initial thought. "We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California snowpack nearly 175% of average but state not out of drought yet

After several years of drought, California's snowpack was well above normal on Tuesday, but still, water officials warned that the state is not out of the woods just yet. The good news is that statewide, the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date and California is expected to see continued rain and snow over the next seven days. Snow surveyors at Phillips Station in El Dorado County recorded 55.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17.5 inches.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

California governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storms

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the Golden State braces for winter storms. The declaration allows Newsom to mobilize the National Guard to aid in disaster response and obtain assistance from the Federal Highway Administration if necessary. The state has also secured equipment and personnel to quickly respond to…
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought

We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy