Gurobi Appoints Duke Perrucci as Chief Executive Officer

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, creator of the world’s fastest mathematical optimization solver, today announced that its Co-founder and CEO, Dr. Edward Rothberg, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, he will continue to shape the company’s strategic product direction, as Gurobi’s Chief Scientist. The Board has appointed Gurobi’s current COO, Duke Perrucci, to serve as CEO.

Dr. Rothberg served as Chief Operating Officer from the co-founding of Gurobi in 2008 until 2015, when he was appointed CEO. Under his leadership, the company achieved 20%-40% year-over-year growth, with expansion across ten countries. Recognized as an industry visionary, Dr. Rothberg’s focus will be on helping guide company strategy at the board level and providing product direction within the organization.

Perrucci joined Gurobi in 2018 as Chief Revenue Officer and was instrumental in building and leading the company’s sales and marketing teams. Since becoming COO in 2021, he has overseen strategic execution across the organization.

“I felt the time is right to evolve my role and make this change. And Duke has proven he’s the right person to fill this role. He and I share a common vision for Gurobi. I’m confident he will do a great job and the company will continue on an upward trajectory,” said Rothberg.

“I have appreciated working so closely with Ed over the years. His role as Chief Scientist and Chairman will allow us to continue working just as closely,” explained Perrucci. “Ed and I are very well aligned. The company is always going to be about optimization and technical superiority.”

Perrucci has over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and analytics roles. Before joining Gurobi, he served at Cambridge Analytica, FocusVision, and Unilever. He also spent nine years with Information Resources, Inc., where he worked across the entire PepsiCo enterprise.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, you can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling, portfolio management, and marketing optimization, to supply chain design, and everything in between, Gurobi identifies your optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Over 2,500 global customers across 40+ industries run on Gurobi, including SAP, Air France, and the National Football League, as well as over half of the Fortune 10 and 70% of top global tech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

