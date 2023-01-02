Matt McMahon speaks on LSU's struggles at free throw line

(Buell/Getty Images)

Matt McMahon is enjoying a tremendous start to his time at LSU, and the Tigers had their biggest win yet last week when they defeated Arkansas.

While McMahon’s team played gloriously in their 60-57 victory, the Tigers coach recognizes plenty of areas where they could improve. One of those areas is free throw shooting, as LSU made just 6-of-12 free throw attempts on Thursday.

Afterwards, McMahon spoke with the media about his team’s struggles from the charity stripe.

“I was more concerned, honestly, down the stretch. I knew they had fouls to give. So, they’re really good and athletic in their denial defense. I was really concerned about getting the ball in bounds,” stated McMahon. “Eventually, we ran out of timeouts to get the ball in bounds. But luckily, we got the ball there to Ace. In that situation, 1.8, they had timeouts. Still think you want to make both of those and get your defense set.

“… Overall, clearly, we have to improve that percentage. Because over the last four or five games, it has dipped severly from the low 70s where we were.”

Alas, free throws didn’t come back to bite LSU down the stretch, but Matt McMahon is attempting to be proactive. The Tigers are 12-1 on the season and looking to continue ascending, as their coach’s first season on the job is looking like a special one.

Matt McMahon shares what Arkansas win means for LSU

Matt McMahon spent all offseason rebuilding the LSU basketball program, starting from scratch. Once Will Wade was fired by the Tigers, there was serious work to do for the newly hired head coach. And now, the results are beginning to pay off after an SEC opener win against Arkansas.

When asked what defeating the Razorbacks — one of the highest-ranked teams in the country coming into the season — meant to LSU, he stuck to the old cliches. He wants to make sure his team is just focusing on one game at a time, steadily improving.

“We kind of always go one game at a time,” McMahon said. “As boring and cliche as it is, the goal is to go 1-0. For us, we’re such a work in progress. We’re just trying to get better every day in practice. Every game. Obviously, the goal is to win while doing it. I hope it’s something we can continue to build on.”

LSU now sits with an 11-1 record but had yet to really get a marquee victory. Prior to Thursday, Wake Forest was most likely the best win on the Tigers’ resume but now that title belongs to Arkansas. Even if it came at home, it’s a possible kick starter for McMahon moving forward.

And McMahon is correct — one game at a time for LSU. Next up is a road game against Kentucky.