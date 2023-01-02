ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Matt McMahon speaks on LSU's struggles at free throw line

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhYfF_0k0upBbW00
(Buell/Getty Images)

Matt McMahon is enjoying a tremendous start to his time at LSU, and the Tigers had their biggest win yet last week when they defeated Arkansas.

While McMahon’s team played gloriously in their 60-57 victory, the Tigers coach recognizes plenty of areas where they could improve. One of those areas is free throw shooting, as LSU made just 6-of-12 free throw attempts on Thursday.

Afterwards, McMahon spoke with the media about his team’s struggles from the charity stripe.

“I was more concerned, honestly, down the stretch. I knew they had fouls to give. So, they’re really good and athletic in their denial defense. I was really concerned about getting the ball in bounds,” stated McMahon. “Eventually, we ran out of timeouts to get the ball in bounds. But luckily, we got the ball there to Ace. In that situation, 1.8, they had timeouts. Still think you want to make both of those and get your defense set.

“… Overall, clearly, we have to improve that percentage. Because over the last four or five games, it has dipped severly from the low 70s where we were.”

Alas, free throws didn’t come back to bite LSU down the stretch, but Matt McMahon is attempting to be proactive. The Tigers are 12-1 on the season and looking to continue ascending, as their coach’s first season on the job is looking like a special one.

Matt McMahon shares what Arkansas win means for LSU

Matt McMahon spent all offseason rebuilding the LSU basketball program, starting from scratch. Once Will Wade was fired by the Tigers, there was serious work to do for the newly hired head coach. And now, the results are beginning to pay off after an SEC opener win against Arkansas.

When asked what defeating the Razorbacks — one of the highest-ranked teams in the country coming into the season — meant to LSU, he stuck to the old cliches. He wants to make sure his team is just focusing on one game at a time, steadily improving.

“We kind of always go one game at a time,” McMahon said. “As boring and cliche as it is, the goal is to go 1-0. For us, we’re such a work in progress. We’re just trying to get better every day in practice. Every game. Obviously, the goal is to win while doing it. I hope it’s something we can continue to build on.”

LSU now sits with an 11-1 record but had yet to really get a marquee victory. Prior to Thursday, Wake Forest was most likely the best win on the Tigers’ resume but now that title belongs to Arkansas. Even if it came at home, it’s a possible kick starter for McMahon moving forward.

And McMahon is correct — one game at a time for LSU. Next up is a road game against Kentucky.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

LSU LB DeMario Tolan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as announced early Wednesday morning. Tolan’s entry comes as quite the surprise after a successful first season in Baton Rouge. Tolan emerged late, becoming another standout freshman alongside Harold Perkins on LSU’s defense. Head coach Brian Kelly praised...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
theadvocate.com

Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl

LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room

With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley. Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy