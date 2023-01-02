ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Rose Bowl depth chart: Offense

By Thomas Frank Carr
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhO0R_0k0up5OP00
Penn State right tackle Caedan Wallace was back at practice in front of the media this week after missing most of the end of the 2022 regular season. (Photo: Ryan Snyder/BWI)

Penn State faces Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl Monday, to close out bowl season. To get you ready for the game, here’s the projected depth chart for tomorrow’s game. After a month of practice, the team is significantly healthier and ready to face off against the Utes Monday evening.

Penn State Offense

Quarterback

14 Sean Clifford (Sr.+)+

15 Drew Allar (Fr.)

9 Beau Pribula (Fr.)

The Lowdown:

The 2023 Rose Bowl will be starting quarterback Sean Clifford’s final game of his collegiate career. Unless things get out of hand, either way, it’ll be Clifford all the way.

Penn State running backs

13 Kaytron Allen (Fr) OR 10 Nick Singleton (Fr)

24 Keyvone Lee (So.)

38 Tank Smith (R-Jr)

The Lowdown:

Keyvone Lee is reportedly available and will play in the game, giving Penn State its full complement of running backs for the first time since September. How much Lee will play in his first game back is uncertain, but expect the rotation of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen to be as strong as ever.

Lions receiver

Wide receiver

6 Harrison Wallace (R-Fr.)

1 KeAndre Lambert-Smith (So.)

80 Malick Meiga (So.)

Slot

5 Mitchell Tinsley (Sr+)

82 Liam Clifford (R-Fr.)

7 Kaden Saunders (Fr.)

Wide receiver

1 KeAndre Lambert-Smith (So.)

18 Omari Evans (Fr.)

13 Cristian Driver (Fr.)

The Lowdown:

Penn State ended the 2023 regular season by shifting KeAndre Lambert-Smith over to replace Mitchell Tinsley, who moved to the slot to replace Parker Washington. We’ll use that as our jumping-off point for the upcoming game. After that, the question will be how many players will rotate in after a month of practice.

Penn State tight ends

86 Brenton Strange (R-Jr.)

84 Theo Johnson (Soph.)

44 Tyler Warren (Soph.)

16 Khalil Dinkins (R-Fr.)

88 Jerry Cross (Fr.)

The Lowdown:

The tight end room is presumably healthy and ready to square off against the stout Utah defensive front. Head coach James Franklin mentioned that even freshman Jerry Cross is healthy now, so the room is at full strength. However, the only player who could see the field outside the top three would be Khalil Dinkins, who plays behind Strange in the H-back position.

Lions offensive line

Left tackle

66 Drew Shelton (Fr.) OR 74 Olu Fashanu (So.)

72 Bryce Effner (R-Sr.)

65 Jim Fitzgerald (Fr.)

Left guard

64 Hunter Nourzad (R-Sr.) OR

56 JB Nelson (R-So.)

Center

70 Juice Scruggs (R-Sr.)

64 Hunter Nourzad (R-Sr.)

71 Vega Ioane (Fr.)

52 Dominic Rulli (Fr.)

Right guard

77 Sal Wormley (R-Jr.)

71 Vega Ioane (Fr.)

Right tackle

79 Caedan Wallace (R-Jr.)

72 Bryce Effner (R-Sr.)

51 Jimmy Christ (R-Soph.)

The Lowdown:

Take Fashanu’s presence at the top of the Penn State depth chart at left tackle with a hefty portion of salt. Franklin said Fashanu is a game-time decision, but the standout left tackle wasn’t seen at practice this week.

The good news is that beyond Fashanu, the offensive line should have some serious reinforcements for the game. Right tackle Caedan Wallace is back, which will give some flexibility to have Penn State swing tackle Bryce Effner play both tackle positions if necessary.

Also, JB Nelson and Vega Ioane are eligible to play and still preserve their redshirts, so the Nittany Lions enter the game with more depth than they’ve had in several months.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Midstate represented on Penn State’s Rose Bowl roster

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — When Penn State steps on the field inside the Rose Bowl Stadium, high school football in Central Pennsylvania will be well represented. Eight players on the 2023 Rose Bowl team are from the Midstate, including QB Beau Pribula (Central York), S Mehki Flowers (Steel-High/CD East), RB Nick Singleton (Gov. Mifflin), WR […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Deric English

Penn State made out nicely on National Signing Day last month, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin and the coaching staff are done recruiting the class of 2023. Deric English, a three-star wide receiver from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, picked up an offer from PSU assistant Rashad Rich Sunday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

Beiswenger signs NIL deals with multiple local businesses

Things are getting saucy at Bellwood-Antis this winter, following the new PIAA amendment that allows high school athletes to enter into Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. Senior Caleb Beiswenger, who is a stand-out varsity basketball player, has recently signed an NIL deal with multiple local businesses, including Delgrosso Foods, Meadows Original Frozen Custard, Sheetz, Mini Thon, and American Eagle Paper.
State College

Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township

Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
DUBOIS, PA
State College

New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda

A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
PORT MATILDA, PA
wtaj.com

Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
ALTOONA, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy