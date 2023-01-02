Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
Flint Hills: Fewer traces of oil are being found in bay, but cleanup could cost $1M
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleaning up the recent 14,000-gallon light crude oil spill from Corpus Christi Bay is expected to come with a high price tag, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Andy Saenz. "I'm guessing it's over $1 million," he said Tuesday. "These are expensive endeavors but you...
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
DPS expands potential Trooper testing to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking make it easier for those who live in the Coastal Bend to see whether they have what it takes to be a Trooper. In an effort to try to reach more potential law-enforcement candidates, DPS recruiters are...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral
It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
Mud bridge will be totally rebuilt in 2025; immediate fixes will take 3 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to...
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
County commissioners pass resolution of support for second bridge to The Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday supporting the construction of a second bridge onto Padre Island. A location for the second bridge has not yet been released. The massive project, which Mayor Paulette Guajardo said could cost up to $1 billion, would take help...
DPS offers tips for motorists to drive safely in sea fog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use the JFK Causeway and even the Harbor Bridge have probably seen their fair share of sea fog the past couple of nights and early mornings. Monday night the wind helped limit those patches of dense fog. However, any decrease in visibility can...
Live Oak County officials searching for man who fled law enforcement while still in handcuffs
GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say ran away from them in handcuffs. The office posted to Facebook that the man is a "person-of-interest" that "fled from law enforcement." He was last seen near West Ave. and Manchaca St. in George West, the post said.
Officials identify man found dead inside home in Mathis following standoff
Officials were able to enter the home in Mathis at about 4 p.m., where they found the man had killed himself.
Texas man faces life in prison after deadly crime spree, authorities say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced. Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the […]
KCBD
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
13th Annual Miles for Meals 5k Run/Walk returns Jan. 21
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all the talk going around about New Year's resolutions and fitness, there's now a chance for you to hop on the health train – and for a good cause!. The Coastal Bend Food Bank's Bea Hanson joined us live to talk about the...
Flint Hills work with local, state agencies to cleanup Corpus Christi Bay oil spill
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office are inspecting the area to get an update on cleanup efforts on the La Quinta Channel oil spill. On Christmas Eve, Coast Guard officials said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled...
Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year
For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
KHOU
'I heard my baby say ouch': 11-year-old South Texas girl dies in early morning New Year's Day shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments,...
New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
