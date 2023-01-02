ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
BISHOP, TX
US105

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral

It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KCBD

Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year

For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
