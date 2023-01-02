GoldandBlack.com game day Citrus Bowl thread: Purdue-LSU

This is the place to share your thoughts, opinions and analysis on today’s Purdue vs. LSU meeting in the Citrus Bowl. Join the conversation by clicking here.

The Boilermakers are trying to win a ninth game for a second season in a row, which hasn’t happened since the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The Citrus Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting between the Boilermakers and Tigers, though it will mark the third consecutive bowl game where Purdue will face an SEC opponent.

Purdue’s past two bowl games, both in the Music City Bowl, featured matchups with Auburn and Tennessee. Under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers own a 3-2 record against SEC teams.

Purdue has appeared in 21 bowl games, holding an 11-9 bowl game record. Purdue played in this game once prior, back in 2004, when it was named the Capital One Bowl. In that game, Purdue fell 34-27 in overtime to Georgia.