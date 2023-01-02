ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals

By Jala Washington
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b2ox_0k0uof4N00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks Black professionals.

The Austin Area Urban League said it’s because there’s not enough thought being put into culture and entertainment — what happens outside of work — to keep people here.

Less than 10% of Austin’s population is Black, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics. The Urban League said the conversation should be centered around equity, access, and job opportunities. Connected to that are culture and entertainment — factors that do impact the quality of life.

Motor City Entertainment, a part of the Urban League, has organized different events to give Black people places to go, and things to do where they feel more connected to their culture.

That’s anything ranging from comedy shows to concerts. R&B artists Monica, Ginuwine, and Tank kicked off the series of entertainment, performing at the H.E.B. Center Mother’s Day Weekend 2022.

Since then, Motor City has put on five events, bringing out thousands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znsh8_0k0uof4N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6Cw7_0k0uof4N00

“I consider myself to be an activist and advocate for Black life and that includes entertainment,” Rachel Lauren with Motor City said. “This is why I have been working to bring shows to Austin that speak to our community,”

There aren’t a lot of places you can go in Austin, where you see mostly Black people all in one place, grooving to R&B classics.

“It was just a good time just having something different,” Tesleigh Eure said. She’s been to multiple events through the Urban League, which is working to retain Black professionals.

“You have to understand the city is so big, that we’re all just kind of like scattered…you’re just going to work, you’re not connecting with people, you’re not really finding things that you’re interested in,” Eure said. “So you come, and you leave.”

“There’s a disparity in how our community has been supported, served and resourced,” President and CEO of the Urban League Quincy Dunlap said.

Measure, an Austin-based nonprofit that does research on racial disparities, conducted a survey in May 2022 . It found 80% of Black people who leave Austin, said they felt a lack of belonging.

The findings motivate the Urban League to bring more Black culture to the city.

“We’re going to have some fun, but we’re going to party with a purpose,” Dunlap said. “And there’s always going to be some service program or special initiative attached to why we do what we do.”

Take their next big major event for example — Frankie Beverly and the Isley Brothers will be performing on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQeRl_0k0uof4N00

The Urban League will be gifting tickets to parents who are involved with their kids’ PTA programs. It’s an effort to promote the importance of being involved with Black youth.

Eure thinks these events are already making an impact.

“We just need it, I think we’re hungry for it,” Eure said.

Austin’s population is one of the fastest growing in the country, but its Black population continues to decline.

Eighty-four percent of Black Austinites who responded to the Measure survey said engaging with the community is important. However, a little over half feel they actually are able to do that in Austin.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 96

Alan Leeder
5d ago

if they are 13% of US pop overall then 10% is really close n representative once you factor in the large highly represented Hispanics pop for Texas..as for deserving anything..nobody deserves anything based on their ethnicity..they should be given the same opportunity as the next person..if you want more cultural events scheduled and performed step up and initiate the events and venues but..no events should happen for one specific ethnicity..the arts/entertainment should be for all..

Reply
24
Sidney Mitchell
5d ago

Listen to me! I'm a newly arrived African American here in Austin. I came here in part because I'm a musician. I've met other Blacks here who ask, where's the Black folk? Well, I'm here but I'm not here searching for Black folk and I'm perfectly confident and open minded enough to find way to fit in no matter where I go here. This may be part of the problem with some, that is you're looking for the faces and all to familiar sounding music, i.e. R&B, Rap, Gangsta Rap, Gospel, etc. Well, it's here and I agree not on a scale you would like. What I hear around town is electronica, Blues, Rock, and Country. I did the research before I came here, so I kinda new what to expect. But you see for me, it was an easy decision. I'm a pop musician/singer and my style is anything but what many African Americans and others are looking for. My style is what it is that comes out of my mouth but it ain't what Blacks and others would describe as Soul or R&B. Don't get me wrong, please.

Reply(8)
16
Carmen Anjari
5d ago

Maybe they don't want to be here, have you thought about that? We don't have to fill the quota with every color of the rainbow for everything. People are free to come and go wherever they want go. 🙄

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Meet The Junk Gypsies At Austin Home & Garden Show

The Austin Home & Garden Show is back this weekend and what a great time for you to get some tips and design ideas for your spring home and garden makeovers. You also get a chance to meet some great people. Jolie & Amie Sikes of Junk Gypsy Co. joined...
AUSTIN, TX
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
communityjournal.net

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation

Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation News Staff Fri, 01/06/2023 - 10:03 Image Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS). Body Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS). HCHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit managed admission animal shelter facility which contracts with area cities and Burnet County. Pictured, from left, is Russell Graeter, HCHS board member; Jackie Haynes, HCHS secretary; Eddie Shell, philanthropist; Paighton Corley, shelter executive director; Linda Raschke, HCHS board member, and David Vaughn, HCHS vice president (not pictured, Dr. Dan McBride, HCHS president). Contributed photo
BURNET COUNTY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Receiving More Than Two-Dozen HUD Housing Vouchers

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week the award of $24.7 million to 98 local public housing authorities across the country to provide permanent affordable housing to people with disabilities. Texas was awarded 150 new vouchers total: 50 each for Austin, 50 for Fort Worth, and 50 for San Antonio, with the three cities sharing more that $1,300,00 under the program.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy