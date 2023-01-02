Read full article on original website
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
Penguins vs. Bruins, Winter Classic! Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6) play Game No. 37 of their schedule against the Boston Bruins (28-4-4) on Monday. But this one is special. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will be a visual spectacle with emotional ties for Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and a serious game for the Penguins, which badly need a win.
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
MLive.com
Red Wings waive Jakub Vrana in surprising move to clear roster spot
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are prepared to lose the offensively gifted Jakub Vrana for nothing. The team on Tuesday waived the high-scoring forward in a surprising move to clear a roster spot for Robby Fabbri. Vrana played three games last week for the Grand Rapids Griffins during a...
Penguins WC Notebook: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Gets Chills at Fenway
BOSTON — For every kid who ever grew up watching and playing baseball, Fenway Park is one of three cathedrals of sports left on the American landscape. The Pittsburgh Penguins, in their vintage Pittsburgh Pirates unis (the hockey Pirates, not the baseball team), will face the Boston Bruins. In...
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron recalls seeing teammate collapse: 'White as ghosts'
The Detroit Red Wings know what it is like to see a teammate collapse and learn it is because of his heart. Watching the scary situation unfold regarding NFL player Damar Hamlin on Monday "was disturbing," said Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, a native upstate New Yorker and lifelong Buffalo Bills fan....
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Letang Joins Family in Montreal After Father’s Death
BOSTON — Kris Letang was not expected to play in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Winter Classic game at Fenway Park against the Boston Bruins this afternoon because of an unspecified injury, but his absence is assured now. Letang was with the Penguins yesterday, although he did not practice, but...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 3
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 3 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Penguins Notebook: Petry Progressing, DeSmith Explains Jarry Confusion
LAS VEGAS — There was something a little off on Wednesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins practice. Coach Mike Sullivan stopped practice to admonish his team to pick up the pace. The locker room was eerily quiet. Even the usual jokesters merely sat in their locker stall, dutifully fulfilling their media obligation, but little more.
Tristan Jarry Sent Back to Pittsburgh for Evaluation; Archibald, Too
LAS VEGAS — Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goalie Dustin Tokarski joined the NHL club Wednesday in Las Vegas. Starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the Winter Classic Monday after less than five minutes with an apparent right leg injury. After practice, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan delivered the news. “So (Jarry)...
Jack Eichel set to make return when Knights host Penguins
The Vegas Golden Knights will get a big boost on the injury front when they open a seven-game homestand on
No Winter Classic; Penguins Waste Solid Effort in 2-1 Loss
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins generally go a few years between appearances in one of the NHL’s outdoors games. It only seems like they sometimes go that long between solid 60-minute performances. They appeared poised to take care of both Monday, taking a 1-0 lead into the third...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Injury Updates, Sullivan Stops Practice
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice had a fun start that included a few competitive words uttered in good nature. However, 15 minutes into practice, coach Mike Sullivan stopped the drills to admonish his team for “going through the motions.”. Sullivan demanded everything be faster. Passes...
Penguins recall goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. This transaction comes one day after starting goaltender Tristan Jarry suffered an undisclosed injury during the first period of a 2-1 road loss to the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in the NHL’s Winter Classic.
Penguins’ Room: Crosby Shakes Head, Failure to Hold Leads Concerning
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have a single victory in their past five games, and the final scores aren’t the only troubling thing about that streak. They have failed to protect late leads in several of those games, including their 2-1 loss to Boston at Fenway Park in the NHL’s Winter Classic game Monday.
