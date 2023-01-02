ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: Notre Dame freshman CB Benjamin Morrison showcases NIL opportunity

By Tyler Horka
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CZPu_0k0uoJqV00
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison was a four-star recruit in Notre Dame's 2022 class (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold).

A Notre Dame player is expressing himself in the sphere of name, image and likeness (NIL). All-American freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison is making himself available to the masses for fan interaction this month.

Forever Young Sports Cards struck a deal with Morrison for autographs and photos. Morrison will be at the organization’s new store front at 166 S. West Street in Crown Point, Ind., on Jan. 28. Autographs are available for $40, and photo opportunities are running for $25. Tickets and information are available at ForeverYoungSportsCards.com.

Morrison led the team with 6 interceptions in 2022. It was the most any Irish player had in one season since Heisman Trophy finalist Manti Te’o had 7 in 2012. Morrison is expected to be a stalwart in the secondary for the Irish for at least two more seasons.

Notre Dame tweets of the weekend

Marcus Freeman. Tyler Buchner. Gator Bowl champions.

Don’t mess with Olivia Miles.

How many awards can Drayk Bowen rack up?

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Notre Dame athletics coverage, insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just $29.99 until the start of next football season for new subscribers. More information can be found on our subscriptions page.

Quote of the weekend

“Tyler Buchner is an example of a guy who had a bumpy road. The way he finished off this season, having a chance to start, and the ability to really tune out all the noise and focus on his job. That’s within a practice, within a season, within a game. That’s why I’m proud of him.”

Irish coach Marcus Freeman on Tyler Buchner after the Gator Bowl victory

Headlines of the weekend

Report card: Grading Irish football in Gator Bowl win over South Carolina (Tyler Horka)

Five thoughts: Irish see both extremes from Tyler Buchner in Gator Bowl win (Patrick Engel)

How Irish’s OL and run game became the steadying presence amid Gator Bowl chaos (Patrick Engel)

Breaking down PFF grades for Irish football in Gator Bowl win (Tyler Horka)

A way-too-early 2023 Irish offense depth chart prediction (Tyler Horka)

A way-too-early 2023 depth chart projection for Irish’s defense (Patrick Engel)

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina snap counts, participation chart (Patrick Engel)

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina: Three numbers, two key questions, one guarantee (Todd D. Burlage)

Who was the most important Notre Dame assistant coach in 2022? (Tyler Horka, Todd D. Burlage)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Defensive back TaRiq Bracy says his goodbye to the Irish

On Tuesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Tariq Bracy sent out his farewells to Notre Dame in an Instagram post as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft. In case you were wondering... no. TaRiq Bracy does not have any college eligibility left to use in 2023. I actually made this mistake about a month ago until it was pointed out to me that he played in 7 games during his freshman year in 2018.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

Aging Skin? Dermatologist Says Throw Away Your Creams And Do This (It's Genius!)Healthcare & Beauty Experts|. Volvo's Gorgeous New Lineup Might Leave You SpeechlessAuto Savings Center | Search Ads|. After 84 Year Ban—Now This Powerful Pain Reliever Is LegalTry Without PrescriptionHealth Headlines|
SOUTH BEND, IN
city-countyobserver.com

DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams

Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
INDIANA STATE
panoramanow.com

Lake County Boat Show – Crown Point Indiana

Are you yearning for summer fun? Get in on the action at the Lake County Boat Show. Find the newest and latest info on Pontoons, Personal Watercraft, Jet skis, Inboards, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Canoes, Kayaks, and more!. The Lake County Fairgrounds, under the jurisdiction of Lake County Commissioners, offers an...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN
wbiw.com

Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94

LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
LAKE STATION, IN
FOX59

Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy