Newsstand: Notre Dame freshman CB Benjamin Morrison showcases NIL opportunity

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison was a four-star recruit in Notre Dame's 2022 class (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold).

A Notre Dame player is expressing himself in the sphere of name, image and likeness (NIL). All-American freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison is making himself available to the masses for fan interaction this month.

Forever Young Sports Cards struck a deal with Morrison for autographs and photos. Morrison will be at the organization’s new store front at 166 S. West Street in Crown Point, Ind., on Jan. 28. Autographs are available for $40, and photo opportunities are running for $25. Tickets and information are available at ForeverYoungSportsCards.com.

Morrison led the team with 6 interceptions in 2022. It was the most any Irish player had in one season since Heisman Trophy finalist Manti Te’o had 7 in 2012. Morrison is expected to be a stalwart in the secondary for the Irish for at least two more seasons.

Notre Dame tweets of the weekend

Marcus Freeman. Tyler Buchner. Gator Bowl champions.

Don’t mess with Olivia Miles.

How many awards can Drayk Bowen rack up?

Quote of the weekend

“Tyler Buchner is an example of a guy who had a bumpy road. The way he finished off this season, having a chance to start, and the ability to really tune out all the noise and focus on his job. That’s within a practice, within a season, within a game. That’s why I’m proud of him.”

— Irish coach Marcus Freeman on Tyler Buchner after the Gator Bowl victory

Headlines of the weekend

