ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Legislative Session Underway

(Perryville) Another session of the Missouri legislature is underway in Jefferson City. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says he has several pieces of legislation he will be working on this year. One of those bills involves uninsured motorists. Francis also has a bill dealing with the naming of the...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Senate leaders’ legislative priorities going into 2023 session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The 2023 Missouri legislative session starts Wednesday. As expected, Republicans and Democrats in the State Senate have differing priorities. Republican Party Republican State Sen. Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, returns to the Capitol this year with a new title: Senate President Pro Tem. The position will have to be ratified by the The post Missouri Senate leaders’ legislative priorities going into 2023 session appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Recreational Marijuana In Missouri Could Be Very Taxing

(Farmington) With recreational marijuana sales starting up next month in Missouri, a number of cities and counties are reviewing their ordinances or proposing to add new ones. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers will address those items in the next few months. Beavers estimates 40-thousand dollars annually could come from the...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Local County Numbers for Alternative Deer Hunt

(Farmington) The Missouri Department of Conservation say hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods hunting season which just wrapped up Tuesday. The top harvest county was Franklin with 200 deer harvested. Last year, 10,038 deer were harvested during the alternative methods hunt. Locally for the alternative hunt,...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri’s next US Senator

WASHINGTON, DC — Former Missouri General Eric Schmitt, 47, was sworn in as the state’s next US Senator today. He is taking over Roy Blunt’s seat after winning the election against Trudy Busch Valentine this last November. He will be the 2,000th Senator in United States History. “I’m truly humbled and honored by the opportunity […]
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Andrew Bailey officially takes over as Missouri’s new attorney general

The Missouri Attorney General’s office will operate in “unyielding pursuit of victory,” Andrew Bailey said Tuesday as he was being sworn into office.  Bailey, in a short speech before a crowd of about 150 gathered at the Missouri Supreme Court building, said he’s grateful to Gov. Mike Parson for appointing him. Speaking to reporters afterwards, […] The post Andrew Bailey officially takes over as Missouri’s new attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Counties in Missouri with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Counties in Missouri with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Former Arkansas State Representative dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMS Radio

Governor Mike Parson Pardoned A Number Of People For 2022

An American political tradition among Presidents and Governors is alive and well. Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations in December. A statement from his office says the official documents are filed and have been sent to the individuals. Governor Parson inherited nearly 37-hundred pending clemency applications...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

State to Carry Out Sentence of Scott McLaughlin

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson confirmed Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in a media release that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Scott McLaughlin as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. The execution will go as planned shortly after 6 p.m. "McLaughlin’s...
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller. IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy