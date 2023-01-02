ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable Condition' After Snow Plow Accident

By Jaclyn Roth
Jeremy Renner is "in critical but stable condition" after a snow plow accident in Nevada, his rep confirmed in a statement on Sunday, January 1.

The 51-year-old was injured "after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," the rep revealed.

The actor, who is the star of Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ in addition to the Avengers and Captain America flicks, was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the rep added.

Officers responded to a "traumatic injury" near Mount Rose Highway.

“Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” public information officer Kristin Vietti t old The Hollywood Reporter . “Mr. Renner was the only involved party.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWs9U_0k0uo5Za00
mega

Renner lives about 25 miles from Reno, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

The Hollywood star is known to live on the wild side, as he always does his own stunts in his action films.

“That’s how it goes,” he said in 2017 after he was injured. “It’s part of the job.”

Renner also explained what it was like to break both of his arms while shooting a comedy movie.

“I fell like 20 feet off a stack of chairs,” he told Howard Stern of filming Tag . “I broke both of my arms, I got back up and did the stunt again. I just know my limitations."

But at the time Renner didn't seem fazed by his injuries.

“I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts. It’s not an action movie ; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it,” he quipped. “It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by."

SEXY DAD BODY! JEREMY RENNER REVEALS HIS STRONG PHYSIQUE ON THE BEACH WITH A HOT BRUNETTE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crwC2_0k0uo5Za00
mega

Renner earned an Oscar nomination for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and has since starred in The Town , Thor and more.

