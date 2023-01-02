ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

The Insider Report - bowl wrap, postseason thoughts

By Chris Clark
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiwWz_0k0unf6a00
Photo: Montez Aiken | GamecockCentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse

Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols early enrollee explains what it was like to practice with team during bowl prep

The Tennessee Vols had 15 2023 recruits enroll early last month which meant those players were able to participate in UT’s Orange Bowl prep. 2023 four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, one of the players who participated in Tennessee’s bowl game prep, spoke to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong this week at the All-American Bowl about what it was like to participate in those practices.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy