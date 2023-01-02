The Insider Report - bowl wrap, postseason thoughts

Related
Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse
Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wildcat Buzz: Decisions loom for Kansas State stars
Big decisions on future loom for Kansas State stars.
Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement
SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
Tennessee Vols early enrollee explains what it was like to practice with team during bowl prep
The Tennessee Vols had 15 2023 recruits enroll early last month which meant those players were able to participate in UT’s Orange Bowl prep. 2023 four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, one of the players who participated in Tennessee’s bowl game prep, spoke to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong this week at the All-American Bowl about what it was like to participate in those practices.
I’m a Run Coach in New England, and Here Are My 10 Top Tips To Hype Yourself Up for a Winter Run
Between bitterly cold temperatures, the seemingly endless hours of darkness, and the sleet, snow, and slippery roads, running in the winter is not for the meek. Just getting out the door can take a tremendous amount of motivation. Even the most dedicated runners often find themselves flirting with the idea...
Early enrollee freshman Cassandre Prosper fitting right in for Notre Dame WBB
Notre Dame women's basketball freshman early enrollee Cassandre Prosper has already played a role for the Fighting Irish.
ESPN Announces Huge College Football Playoff TV Ratings
It was the greatest College Football Playoff semifinals in more ways than one. Both nailbiting matchups brought in record-setting viewership numbers on New Year's Eve. The CFP semifinal game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State at the Peach Bowl averaged 22.1 million viewers ...
Tyler Buchner returns and Sam Hartman is available: What to make of Notre Dame’s QB situation as it heads into 2023
Tyler Buchner offered proof of potential in the Gator Bowl and the ACC all-time touchdown pass leader is trending toward Notre Dame. What does it all mean for the Irish?
Buy or Sell: Staff changes could be coming for Ole Miss football. But how many?
This edition of Franchise Player plays a rousing New Year’s edition of Buy or Sell? and considers a juicy Ole Miss internet rumor.
Tennessee visits Miami and Hard Rock and leaves a target for the Hurricanes in 2023
As Mario Cristobal brings his organization back to work today from some time for reflection over the holidays, the team might find a head coach in an even more stubborn and determined mood than ever before.
Three & Out: Finishing Strong, palpable excitement and inside the numbers for Nebraska
This week in Three & Out, we cover the Nebraska staff finishing strong, excitement in '24 and '25 classes, and a look inside the numbers.
THE BIG BOARD: Auburn Transfer Portal Target Tracker – Jan. 3 update
The transfer portal on Monday officially opened and Auburn expects to hit it hard over the next 45 days. The list of top targets inside.
