Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Council on Aging awarded grant for respite pilot program
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Council on Aging is on a mission to help caregivers. Those who are caring for an adult over the age of 60 will soon be able to participate in a free respite program thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Massachusetts Council on Aging (MCOA).
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Cultural Alliance reaches Armory fundraising goal
HUDSON – The Hudson Armory is one step closer to transforming into an arts center. The Hudson Cultural Alliance recently reached its goal of raising $200,000 in funding for the redevelopment of the armory. In May 2021, the Hudson Cultural Alliance received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural...
communityadvocate.com
Winter coat drive under way in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – A drive is underway to collect new, or gently used, winter coats. Through Jan. 16, coats for children and adults may be dropped off at The Recovery Connection, 31 Main St.; Addiction Referral Center, 33 Main St.; and the Board of Health, City Hall, 140 Main St.
communityadvocate.com
Burnett’s flavorings enjoyed nationwide success and funded prominent Southborough institutions
SOUTHBOROUGH – Travelers often enhance their experience by learning the history of a place. They might read stories of the earliest inhabitants, study the art or architecture, or become familiar with the food. A destination is frequently associated with a particular flavor: cumin in Morocco, rosemary in the Mediterranean...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough firefighter fired up for American citizenship
WESTBOROUGH – One of the newest members of the Westborough Fire Department is also one of America’s newest citizens. Emanuel Desouza, who joined the department as a full-time firefighter/EMT in September, took his citizenship oath on Nov. 29 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. “It was amazing,” he said...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester indoor baseball facility holding food and clothing drive to help local homeless shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - An indoor baseball facility is holding a food and clothing drive to help a local homeless shelter. Strike Zone in Worcester is collecting nonperishable food, as well as items like men's and women's clothing and toiletries for the Blessed Sacrament Emergency Homeless Shelter. Coach Andrew Tuccio said...
communityadvocate.com
Robert Dalessio, 89, of Hudson
– Robert “Sonny” Dalessio, 89, of Hudson died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Umass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital. He was son of the late Crenzio and Marguerite (D’Amico) Dalessio and husband of Janet (Sullivan) Dalessio to whom he was married for 47 years. Robert was...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common
MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
communityadvocate.com
Antoinette Metzger, 86, of Westborough
– Antoinette “Annette” Metzger, 86, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare in Worcester. She was the wife of the late William Metzger. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Sessa) Zanca. She was educated...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
communityadvocate.com
Edward L. Anderson Jr., 64, formerly of Marlborough
– Edward Lester Anderson, Jr., 64, of Berlin, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Nancy A. (Stefanik) Anderson. Edward was born...
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
communityadvocate.com
Donald C. Beatty, 92, of Northborough
– Donald C. Beatty, a longtime resident of Northborough and most recently, of Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022; he was 92 years old. Born in Shrewsbury and raised in Northborough, Donald was one of ten children to Lester A. and Ellen H. (Anderson) Beatty, Sr.
communityadvocate.com
Wilfred L. Caron, 94, of Shrewsbury
– Wilfred L. “Willie” Caron, 94, longtime Shrewsbury resident and retired police officer, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northborough. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara C. (Burns) Caron, in 2000. Willie leaves...
communityadvocate.com
Karen Kell, 80, of Grafton
– Karen (Quaranta) Kell, 80, passed away December 28, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Her husband of 52 years Robert “Bob” Kell predeceased her in 2015. Karen is survived by her children John and his wife Kim and Robert and his wife Kathleen; her beloved granddaughter Charlize; her brother Richard Quaranta; her sister Paula Hedlund and her husband David; her sister Karla Lynch and her husband Paul; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
communityadvocate.com
Patricia A. Newsham, 89, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Patricia A. (Mackin) Newsham, ‘Pat’, 89, of Portrush Run, Estero, FL, formerly of Narragansett, RI, Shrewsbury, MA, and South Weymouth, MA, died on December 29, 2022, after a brief illness. In her final days, she was surrounded by her caring and heartbroken children. Pat was the devoted wife of the late John, “Jack,” Newsham for nearly 50 years.
communityadvocate.com
R. Scott O’Brien, 70, of Shrewsbury
– R. Scott O’Brien, 70, of Shrewsbury, beloved husband and devoted father, passed away in his sleep on December 29th. He was known for his kindness, sense of humor, and love of family. Scott received his B.A. in History with a special interest in African history and the U.S....
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
Comments / 0