Connecticut State

DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats

CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT

Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

When your Christmas tree will be picked up in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve already decorated it, and now it’s time to chuck it. Municipalities across the state will begin Christmas tree pickups starting in the new year. While some only collect on one day, others last for weeks. Before putting a tree out on the curb, remove the stand, ornaments, lights and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
i95 ROCK

3 of the Most Devastating Snow Storms That Rocked Connecticut

When will Connecticut experience its first heavy snowfall of 2023? According to the Farmer's Almanac, heavy snow is predicted from the 16th - the 19th of January, stating that "Heavy snow (6 plus inches) for New England; lighter amounts farther south. Turning much colder." In February, the Farmer's Almanac predicts a "storm will sweep in from the Midwest, bringing significant rain and wet snow; accumulation is possible over high-terrain areas."
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

From housing to taxes, what big issues will CT lawmakers tackle in 2023?

Connecticut lawmakers are likely to propose thousands of bills during the upcoming legislative session that starts Jan. 4 and ends June 7. Their main task will be to approve a new two-year state budget, which also serves as a statement of their priorities in the coming years. With the state facing a projected surplus of $2.8 billion in this fiscal year, which ends June 30, there will be lots of debate and competing interests about what programs and services to fund as well as potential tax breaks.
CONNECTICUT STATE

