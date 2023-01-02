Read full article on original website
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from 2022
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year! Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively. Winners have 180 days […]
Connecticut customers hope to get lucky with Mega Millions lottery
The winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3 were 25-29-33-41-44 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 4X.
CONNECTICUT FORECAST: Midday - January 4, 2023
We can see record challenging warmth on Wednesday! Now that the rain has moved out.
Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats
Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats 12/30/2022 -01/02/2023. The following are the New Year’s holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/30/2022, at 12:01 AM to Monday 1/2/23, at 8:00 AM:. Serious Injury – 2 (Hartford, Colchester) By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Connecticut’s first recreational pot dispensaries to open next week
In just one week, nine of Connecticut's first recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers. But how will this affect dispensaries in our area?
CT Drivers are Named the Safest in Nation Prompting Hilarious Mockery
The words "Connecticut drivers" prompt a lot of reaction but it's rare that any of it is positive. Until now, now that Governor Ned Lamont shared the most amazing Facebook post. The Governor's office claims a new study ranked CT #1 for safe driving in the U.S. He posted the following:
4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT
Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
The key to tackling Connecticut’s housing problem
Creating a 'right to shelter' is the first step to making sure families do not end up on the streets as evictions rise in Connecticut.
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study
Connecticut again saw more people moving out than moving in during 2022, but it was not in the top 10 of outbound migration states. The post Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
When your Christmas tree will be picked up in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve already decorated it, and now it’s time to chuck it. Municipalities across the state will begin Christmas tree pickups starting in the new year. While some only collect on one day, others last for weeks. Before putting a tree out on the curb, remove the stand, ornaments, lights and […]
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
3 of the Most Devastating Snow Storms That Rocked Connecticut
When will Connecticut experience its first heavy snowfall of 2023? According to the Farmer's Almanac, heavy snow is predicted from the 16th - the 19th of January, stating that "Heavy snow (6 plus inches) for New England; lighter amounts farther south. Turning much colder." In February, the Farmer's Almanac predicts a "storm will sweep in from the Midwest, bringing significant rain and wet snow; accumulation is possible over high-terrain areas."
From housing to taxes, what big issues will CT lawmakers tackle in 2023?
Connecticut lawmakers are likely to propose thousands of bills during the upcoming legislative session that starts Jan. 4 and ends June 7. Their main task will be to approve a new two-year state budget, which also serves as a statement of their priorities in the coming years. With the state facing a projected surplus of $2.8 billion in this fiscal year, which ends June 30, there will be lots of debate and competing interests about what programs and services to fund as well as potential tax breaks.
Connecticut joins other New England states to lower electric bills, but few simple solutions
Starting this month, Eversource and United Illuminating bills could go up an average of $80 until June.
