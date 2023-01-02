Read full article on original website
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
Oxford Leader
20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement
At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
Township inks $634K real estate deal for new Ypsilanti-area ALDI supermarket
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area is one step closer to getting a new supermarket. On Dec. 21, Ypsilanti Township officials inked a purchase agreement with ALDI, Inc. for township land along Huron Street south of I-94, the potential site of the discount grocery chain’s third Washtenaw County location, officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
30 Ann Arbor developments to watch in 2023, including more high-rises
ANN ARBOR, MI — Developments both big and small will continue to change the Ann Arbor landscape in 2023, including new high-rises. Here’s a look at 30 developments around Ann Arbor in various stages of planning or construction to watch. 1. Riverfront redevelopment. Detroit-based Roxbury Group has spent...
Ann Arbor furniture store opening pushed back due to equipment delays
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The opening date of a furniture store slated for a former Ann Arbor restaurant space has been pushed back to February. The La-Z-Boy location at 3020 Lohr Road was originally set to open in December 2022 but has been hindered by equipment delays, according to the company.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
This $2.5 Million Bloomfield Twp, Michigan Mansion Features Indoor Pool And Privacy
If you consider an indoor pool a sign of success, this Bloomfield Township house in Michigan screams success. You may not be in the market for a $2.5 million Oakland County mansion, but it is still fun to take a peek. If you are perhaps looking, this is incredible. From an open floor plan to complete privacy, this exquisite home truly has it all.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Provide No Update on Hit and Run Case
Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department will not release more information about the Dec. 21 hit and run on Michigan Avenue because the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and no charges have been made yet. Radzik did confirm that a woman...
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
Mini roundabouts, bike lanes planned for northeast Ann Arbor road
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up to make some major changes to Earhart Road this year. That includes adding buffered bicycle lanes and mini roundabouts at intersections, improving pedestrian crossings, constructing new sidewalks to eliminate gaps in the sidewalk network and narrowing the road from four car lanes to two.
HometownLife.com
New year, same orange barrels: Next leg of I-96 construction in Novi, Lyon Twp., Wixom on tap
Drivers who frequent eastbound Interstate 96 through Lyon Township and Novi will have some challenges to face in 2023. As the calendar changes over, the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares for the second year of work on the new flex route planned along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
What’s that on Stadium Boulevard? Ann Arbor Catholic church expanding
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big expansion at a 73-year-old Catholic church in Ann Arbor is nearing completion. After months of construction, the new Assisi Center at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2250 E. Stadium Blvd., is due to open this spring.
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Ann Arbor survey shows 93% support for unarmed crisis response
ANN ARBOR, MI — With a recent city survey showing 93% public support for unarmed crisis response in Ann Arbor, city leaders are now weighing next steps. The city is inviting the public to a series of three forums to discuss options for launching a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents — including certain mental health crises — to social workers or other human service professionals, rather than armed police.
Next phase of I-96 Flex Route construction set to begin early March
The I-96 Flex Route project is set to enter its 2nd year of construction this Spring. Work will begin along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
‘Be careful on the ice,’ Washtenaw County sheriff warns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Public safety officials in Washtenaw County are cautioning people to be careful when traveling out on the ice this winter. With weather forecasts predicting temperatures dropping below freezing once again soon, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice Tuesday, Jan. 3, urging residents to be cautious around frozen bodies of water, as the ice may not be as safe as it appears.
HometownLife.com
Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington
Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
