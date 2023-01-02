Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Silver Alert issued for missing Neenah man
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man is the subject of a statewide Silver Alert. Raymond Rast, 88, left his home Wednesday morning. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since he was in Appleton at 8 a.m. Silver Alerts are issued for people believed to have dementia or...
b93radio.com
Sheboygan HSHS St. Nicholas, Aurora Announce First Babies of 2023
As the new year was in its fourth hour, the first new baby of 2023 in Sheboygan County entered the world at Sheboygan County Aurora Medical Center. The child would soon be joined by two others as New Year additions to Sheboygan County families. Valerie Nurek and Jason Joyner welcomed...
wtaq.com
Neenah Celebrates A Milestone Birthday
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – To mark the city’s 150th birthday, the Neenah police department is hiding a medallion somewhere in the city each week in 2023, starting Monday. The medallion is bronze, 3 inches in diameter, and weighs 8.3 ounces. If you find the medallion, you are asked...
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
Wausau area births, Jan. 3
Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
waupacanow.com
Koehler, Milton
Milton Orin Koehler, age 91 of Oshkosh passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his residence. Milton was born in Bloomfield, WI on February 8, 1931 the son of Herbert E. and Frieda (Bartel) Koehler, Sr. Milton married Louise Anne Flanner on November 16, 1974 in Oshkosh, WI. Milton was employed for many years at Pluswood in Oshkosh as a Foreman. He was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
waupacanow.com
Iola woman shares joy of family
Mandy Kriesel, of Iola, became a surrogate mother, not just once, but twice, to allow others to feel the joy of becoming parents. “My husband Lucas and I talked about surrogacy long before we were married,” she said. “We liked the idea of helping another family, after our family was complete.”
WBAY Green Bay
Taking on an alcohol addiction in the New Year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin. In the New Year, some people may be ready for an alcohol detox and take part in what’s called ‘Dry January,’ which means not consuming alcohol during the month.
WSAW
Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
Fox11online.com
Man arrested in Green Bay homicide investigation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A shooting in December on Green Bay's east side is now a homicide after one of the victims died, police said Wednesday. Police closed down a stretch of Smith Street for much of the day Wednesday as they worked at a house to make contact with someone they thought had information "vital" to the Dec. 20 shooting investigation.
travelawaits.com
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
Fox11online.com
Good Day Reads: Digging deep to trace your family roots
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - New Year.. New project! Now is a great time to start tracing your family history. The Brown County Library is kicking off it's Genealogy 101 Series on January 28th, 2023. Local History Librarian Mary Jane Herber joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to outline the programs. She also shared the following books to check out to get your started:
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
wearegreenbay.com
Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton
(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
wortfm.org
Shelf-Stable Homemade Food Now Legal for Sale in Wisconsin
Up until 2017, it was illegal in the state of Wisconsin to sell home-baked goods, like cookies or bread, without a commercial license. But a court ruling over five years ago ruled the ban unconstitutional, and now a follow-up lawsuit has opened the way for other homemade foods as well.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
Comments / 0