West Memphis, AR

Man charged with negligent homicide in fatal DUI crash, West Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man was arrested after a DUI crash that killed a pedestrian in West Memphis, Ark.

On Dec. 30, West Memphis Police responded to the 2200 block of E. Broadway around 6:50 p.m., where a man was lying in the street.

He had possibly been hit by a vehicle, police said.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from West Memphis, had severe injuries to his legs, face and head.

Paramedics took the man to Regional One in Memphis for treatment.

Witnesses told police the victim was hit by a car.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle’s license plate.

Officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle, 39-year-old Detario Allen, who appeared to be intoxicated at his home, police said.

During the investigation, Allen was charged with Leaving the scene of an accident (Injury), Driving while intoxicated 1st, Careless and Prohibited driving, and Battery 1st.

On Jan. 1, the victim died from injuries sustained in the accident, police said.

Allen’s charges were updated to include Negligent Homicide.

